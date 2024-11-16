MPD Seeking Suspect In Navy Yard Threats Offense

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Department is searching for a suspect in a threats offense that took place in Southeast D.C.

On Friday, November 15th, 2024, at approximately 12:10pm, officers from the First District responded to the 1000 block of First Street Southeast for reports of a suspicious person. Upon arrival officers discovered that an unknown suspect approached a woman and pursued her into her building while making threatening gestures and inappropriate comments. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411 . The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24177705

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.