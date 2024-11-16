Herman Law Achieves Key Ruling In Child Sexual Abuse Cases Against The Roman Catholic Diocese Of Brooklyn

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Judge Orders Diocese to Disclose Unredacted Records Allegedly Documenting Knowledge of Former Priest's Abuse History

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Herman Law has achieved a significant milestone in ongoing lawsuits against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn. Since 2019, Herman Law has represented multiple survivors in cases that allege Father Romano Ferraro, a former priest within the Diocese, committed repeated acts of sexual abuse against minors.

Throughout these proceedings, the Diocese of Brooklyn has resisted releasing complete, unredacted documentation regarding their employment of Father Ferraro and their awareness of his alleged history of abuse. The limited records provided by the Diocese have been heavily redacted, prompting extensive legal challenges by Herman Law to gain access to the full scope of information.

In a pivotal development, the Honorable Judge Kraus recently ruled in favor of Herman Law, ordering the Diocese of Brooklyn to produce the complete, unredacted files by November 18, 2024. This order goes beyond similar previous rulings by including an automatic sanction: if the Diocese fails to comply, the Court will strike their Answers, conclusively establishing their liability and barring any defenses that could limit or dismiss the survivors' claims. Typically, defendants might appeal these motions to avoid disclosure and delay the case further, but this unique order compels the Diocese to either comply or face immediate and decisive consequences, making appeals difficult.

"We are pleased with Judge Kraus's ruling, as it brings our clients one step closer to justice," said Jeff Herman, CEO of Herman Law Firm. "The release of these documents will allow us to fully expose the Diocese's knowledge and actions, or lack thereof, in response to prior allegations against Father

Ferraro."

This ruling marks a crucial step in holding institutions accountable and ensuring transparency in cases involving child sexual abuse. Herman Law remains committed to pursuing justice for the survivors and shedding light on these systemic issues.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse within the Catholic Church or any other institution, we encourage you to contact Herman Law for a confidential consultation. Our dedicated team is here to support you and help you navigate your legal options.

About Herman Law:

Herman Law is a dedicated legal firm specializing in representing survivors of sexual abuse. With a commitment to advocating for justice and accountability, our experienced team provides compassionate support and skilled representation to help clients navigate the complexities of the legal process.

