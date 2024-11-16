Fitch predicts better outlook for Turkish banks following rating upgrade
11/16/2024 9:28:21 AM
Turkish banks are benefiting from a recent boost in Turkey’s sovereign credit rating, which has alleviated financial pressures and bolstered investor confidence, according to a Fitch Ratings report released on Thursday.
The report noted that refinancing risks for Turkish banks have been reduced due to a shift toward more traditional economic policies. “This is demonstrated by increased access to external markets and a rise in debt issuance,” it added.
However, banks continue to rely significantly on short-term foreign-currency funding and remain vulnerable to investor sentiment, the report stated.
The report also highlighted a decline in foreign currency deposits, including those protected against currency fluctuations, and observed: "We expect the unwinding of the FX-protected deposit mechanism by the authorities to remain gradual, given potential risks to lira stability."
While tighter monetary policy could put moderate pressure on banks' asset quality, potentially leading to an increase in impaired loans, Fitch expects the rise to remain manageable within the division.
