Turkish private division foreign credit surges USD178.5B as of September

(MENAFN) The Turkish private division’s foreign debt hit USD178.5 billion as of the previous couple of months, a surge of USD14.3 billion from the finish of 2023, Turkey’s Central stated on Friday.



Long-term funds increased USD1.7 billion to USD165.2 billion while short-term funds (excluding trade loans) surged USD4.1 billion to USD13.3 billion.



Approximately 57.6 percent of the total long-term loan was denominated in US dollars, while 35 percent was in euros, 2.5 percent in Turkish lira, and 4.9 percent in other currencies.

In total short-term loan, the US dollar accounted for 43.8 percent, the euro 15.9 percent, the Turkish lira 35.3 percent, and other currencies 5 percent.



The private division’s total outstanding debts received from abroad based on a remaining maturity basis “point out to principal repayments in the amount of USD54.3 billion for the upcoming 12 months by the finish of September,” the bank stated.

MENAFN16112024000045016755ID1108892700