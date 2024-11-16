Turkish private division foreign credit surges USD178.5B as of September
Date
11/16/2024 7:07:05 AM
(MENAFN) The Turkish private division’s foreign debt hit USD178.5 billion as of the previous couple of months, a surge of USD14.3 billion from the finish of 2023, Turkey’s Central bank stated on Friday.
Long-term funds increased USD1.7 billion to USD165.2 billion while short-term funds (excluding trade loans) surged USD4.1 billion to USD13.3 billion.
Approximately 57.6 percent of the total long-term loan was denominated in US dollars, while 35 percent was in euros, 2.5 percent in Turkish lira, and 4.9 percent in other currencies.
In total short-term loan, the US dollar accounted for 43.8 percent, the euro 15.9 percent, the Turkish lira 35.3 percent, and other currencies 5 percent.
The private division’s total outstanding debts received from abroad based on a remaining maturity basis “point out to principal repayments in the amount of USD54.3 billion for the upcoming 12 months by the finish of September,” the bank stated.
MENAFN16112024000045016755ID1108892700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.