Discover The SPEEDY (Speedy) Listing On XT

Deposit : 09:00 on November 17, 2024 (UTC)

Trading : 09:00 on November 18, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal : 09:00 on November 19, 2024 (UTC)











About SPEEDY (Speedy)

Speedy brings a fresh twist to the memecoin market with its unique narrative: "slow and steady wins the race." Inspired by the timeless fable of the tortoise and the hare, Speedy is a turtle-themed memecoin built on the Ethereum Blockchain.

Speedy is more than just a meme-it's a celebration of perseverance, consistency, and the power of community. With its growing fanbase and a lighthearted approach, Speedy aims to carve out a significant niche in the ever-expanding world of memecoins.

The listing of SPEEDY on XT Exchange opens up new avenues for its community to engage with a broader audience. As a leading platform for innovative and community-driven tokens, XT is the perfect launchpad for Speedy to showcase its charm and potential.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his excitement for the upcoming listing:

“We are excited to welcome SPEEDY to the XT family. Its unique concept and fun-loving spirit align with the vibrant culture of the MEMEs community. We believe that SPEEDY's message of perseverance will resonate deeply with our community and make it a standout addition to our platform.”

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

