عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Celebrates Outstanding Culinary Achievements, Including Malaysia's First MICHELIN Green Star


11/16/2024 5:06:38 AM

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)


data-text="The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Celebrates Outstanding culinary Achievements, Including Malaysia's First MICHELIN Green Star" data-link=" MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Celebrates Outstanding Culinary Achievements, Including Malaysia's First MICHELIN Green Star" class="whatsapp">Shar
The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang features a total of 143 establishments, including 56 Bib Gourmand and 80 MICHELIN Selected venues The first-ever MICHELIN Green Star goes to Dewakan, a two-MICHELIN-Starred restaurant

  • The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang features a total of 143 establishments, including 56 Bib Gourmand and 80 MICHELIN Selected venues
  • The first-ever MICHELIN Green Star goes to Dewakan, a two-MICHELIN-Starred restaurant

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA- Media OutReach Newswire 15 November 2024 - The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the MICHELIN Starred, Bib Gourmand, and MICHELIN Selected restaurants, honouring 143 restaurants across Malaysia's dynamic culinary landscape. This third edition highlights the country's finest gastronomic experiences and introduces new award categories emphasising sustainability, innovation, and culinary excellence.

The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Celebrates Outstanding Culinary Achievements, Including Malaysia
Group Photo of ALL Award Receipients + Bib + CF Capital
As we reveal the third edition of the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025, we are truly impressed by the remarkable progress of Malaysia's culinary landscape. It's inspiring to see two new restaurants earn one MICHELIN Star, and the addition of 12 new Bib Gourmand establishments showcases the rich diversity of local flavours. From preserving cherished family recipes to embracing sustainability with our first MICHELIN Green Star restaurant, these establishments reflect the heart and soul of Malaysia's culinary heritage. We are excited to celebrate the passion, creativity, and dedication that make this country's cuisine special, says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide.
Dewakan Sets New Standard with Two MICHELIN Stars and Malaysia's First MICHELIN Green Star
Dewakan, the celebrated contemporary Malaysian restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, has made history by being the first restaurant in Malaysia to receive the prestigious MICHELIN Green Star for its commitment to sustainability, while also retaining two MICHELIN Stars for its outstanding cuisine. Chef Darren Teoh Min Guo leads Dewakan's efforts to source local ingredients, especially some unique local produce, and makes the best use of them to promote local Malaysian flavours, setting a great example. Taking a nose-to-tail approach to ensure every part of the ingredients is utilised and reducing waste by fermenting food scraps into homemade sauces, Dewakan exemplifies how fine dining and sustainability can go hand in hand.
The introduction of the first MICHELIN Green Star in Malaysia reflects the growing importance of sustainability in the culinary world. The MICHELIN Guide recognises that great food should not only tantalise the palate but also benefit the community and the planet. Dewakan's efforts serve as an inspiration for other restaurants to adopt greener practices.
6 One MICHELIN Starred Restaurants, Including 2 New Additions
The 2025 edition also celebrates the addition of two new restaurants to the prestigious one MICHELIN Star category: Chim by Chef Noom, offering innovative contemporary Thai cuisine that serves Thai dishes rooted in tradition but with creative twists and stylish plating; and Molina, recognised for innovative dishes that are a delectable amalgam of French techniques, Nordic sensibility, and Asian twists. These two restaurants join a select group of 6 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, including Au Jardin, Auntie Gaik Lean's Old School Eatery, Beta, and DC. by Darren Chin.
A Growing Selection of Bib Gourmand Establishments
In the third edition of the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025, the MICHELIN Guide continues to recognise exceptional value with its Bib Gourmand category, recognising 56 restaurants this year for their high-quality and affordable dining experiences. Among the 12 new entrants are Cantonese eatery Foong Lian and Peranakan establishment Winn's Cafe, showcasing Malaysia's local culinary gems.
Of particular note is BM Yam Rice has been moved from the MICHELIN Selected category to the Bib Gourmand list, acknowledging its consistent quality and value. Known for its rich and flavourful broth served with savoury yam rice, this beloved establishment in Penang has earned its place among the country's most notable affordable dining options.
The 12 new Bib Gourmand establishments include a diverse range of culinary gems, including:
  • Kuala Lumpur: Coast by Kayra, Foong Lian, Leen's, MTR 1924, and Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles.
  • Penang: BM Yam Rice, Laksalicious, Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th'ng, Ravi's Famous Apom Manis, Serabai Istimewa, Super Star Koay Teow Soup, and Winn's Cafe.

10 New Entries Added to the MICHELIN Selected Category
This year's MICHELIN Selected list includes 80 establishments, with 10 new additions. These restaurants range from street food vendors to steakhouses and innovative kitchens, offering diners a wide assortment of culinary experiences. Notable newcomers in Kuala Lumpur include barbecue specialists Atelier Binchotan and Bar Kar, contemporary French restaurant Potager, and contemporary Malaysian venue Terra Dining. In Penang, the Austrian dining room Christoph's, Italian trattoria Jaloux, and innovative kitchen Lucky Hole are among others.
This year's new entries showcase the exciting future of Malaysia's dining scene, bringing unique perspectives to the nation and blending tradition with innovation.
The MICHELIN Guide 2025 Special Awards
Each year, the MICHELIN Guide highlights the exceptional individuals who elevate Malaysia's dynamic dining scene. The MICHELIN Guide 2025 Special Awards continue this tradition, recognising top talents in service, sommelier, young chef, and opening of the year categories, all of which play an integral role in shaping the destination's gastronomic landscape.
  • 2025 MICHELIN Guide Service Award
Mr. Azmi Ahmad Kamal of Chim by Chef Noom (new One MICHELIN Star) takes home the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Service Award for his unwavering commitment to exceptional service. Humble, polite, and friendly, Azmi's professionalism shines from the moment you sit down. His keen observational skills and warm service make dining a delightful experience, earning him recognition as one of the hardest-working and friendliest staff members in the restaurant.
  • 2025 MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award
Recognised for his exceptional knowledge and passion for wine, Mr. Han Lai from Terra Dining (new MICHELIN Selected) receives the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Sommelier Award. With around three years of service experience and a background in the wine industry, Lai offers curated wine pairing options with either three or five glasses, enhancing the dining experience and complementing each meal perfectly.
  • 2025 MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award
Mr. Waymann Cheong from Lucky Hole (new MICHELIN Selected) is this year's Young Chef Award winner. Born into a food industry family in Penang, he developed a passion for cooking early on. After graduating from a local culinary hospitality college and gaining experience at renowned restaurants like Pollen and Burnt Ends in Singapore, he returned to Penang, aiming to introduce modern culinary concepts to his hometown. As the leader of a young team at Lucky Hole, he fosters creativity and energy, boldly blending modern techniques with local ingredients.
  • 2025 MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award
The Opening of the Year Award, presented by UOB Malaysia, celebrates the success of a newly opened dining venue that has significantly impacted the local culinary scene. This year's recipient is Mr. Guillaume Depoortere, the head chef of Molina. Since its opening in June 2024, the core team, with a strong background in Europe's top-class restaurants, brings extensive industry experience and expertise, establishing a new standard in the city's culinary scene.
These Special Awards reflect the dedication, skill, and passion of Malaysia's culinary professionals and contribute to the nation's evolving gastronomic excellence.
A Testament to Malaysia's Thriving Culinary Scene

The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 reflects Malaysia's vibrant and dynamic culinary landscape. With two new MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, an unprecedented MICHELIN Green Star recognition, and a wide range of new Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Selected establishments, this year's guide celebrates the diversity and creativity that define the country's cuisine. From street food stalls to contemporary fine dining, Kuala Lumpur and Penang continue to offer an unmatched culinary journey.
The full list of restaurants is provided at the end of this press release.
The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 at a Glance:
New
Promoted
TOTAL ESTABLISHMENTS
143


Total 2 MICHELIN Stars
1


Total 1 MICHELIN Star
6
2

Total MICHELIN Green Star
1
1

Total Bib Gourmand
56
11
1*
Total MICHELIN Selected
80
10

KUALA LUMPUR
74


Total 2 MICHELIN Stars
1


Total 1 MICHELIN Star
4
2

Total MICHELIN Green Star
1
1

Total Bib Gourmand
24
5

Total MICHELIN Selected
45
4

PENANG
69


Total 1 MICHELIN Star
2


Total Bib Gourmand
32
6
1
Total MICHELIN Selected
35
6

*Moved from MICHELIN Selected
The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now, it's setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide's official website , or download the MICHELIN Guide mobile app (iOS and Android ), to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.
The MICHELIN Guide Worldwide app for iOS and Android devices.

iOS

Android

Our 2025 Official Partners
1. Global Partners:
  • Blancpain
  • Wuliangye 2. Official Partners:
  • Goldhill Fortune (KHK Group)
  • Hap Seng
  • United Overseas Bank (UOB) Malaysia
  • Moma Water
  • FunNow 3. Event Supporters:
  • Bidfood
  • Milawa
  • Lucaris THE MICHELIN GUIDE KUALA LUMPUR & PENANG 2025 FULL SELECTION
    KUALA LUMPUR
    Two MICHELIN Stars
    Restaurant Name
    		Type of Cuisine
    Dewakan
    		Malaysian Contemporary

    One MICHELIN Star
    Restaurant Name
    		Type of Cuisine
    Beta
    		Malaysian Contemporary
    Chim By Chef Noom NEW
    		Thai Contemporary
    DC. by Darren Chin
    		French Contemporary
    Molina NEW
    		Innovative

    MICHELIN Green Star
    Restaurant Name
    		Type of Cuisine
    Dewakan
    		Malaysian Contemporary

    Bib Gourmand
    Restaurant Name
    		Type of Cuisine
    Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh
    		Malaysian
    Aliyaa
    		Sri Lankan
    Anak Baba
    		Malaysian & Peranakan
    Coast by Kayra NEW
    		Indian
    Congkak (Bukit Bintang)
    		Malaysian
    De. Wan 1958 (Taman U Thant)
    		Malaysian
    Foong Lian NEW
    		Cantonese
    Hai Kah Lang (Taman Cheras)
    		Seafood
    Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice (Pudu)
    		Cantonese
    Hing Kee Bakuteh (121 Jalan Kepong)
    		Malaysian
    Hor Poh Cuisine
    		Hakkanese
    Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice
    		Street Food
    Lai Foong Lala Noodles
    		Noodles
    Leen's NEW
    		Middle Eastern
    MTR 1924 NEW
    		Indian Vegetarian
    Nam Heong Chicken Rice (City Centre)
    		Malaysian
    Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng (Jalan Kelang Lama)
    		Malaysian
    Restoran Pik Wah
    		Cantonese
    Roti by d'Tandoor
    		Indian
    Sao Nam
    		Vietnamese
    Sek Yuen
    		Cantonese
    Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles NEW
    		Noodles
    Sri Nirwana Maju
    		Indian
    Wong Mei Kee
    		Street Food

    MICHELIN Selected
    Restaurant Name
    		Type of Cuisine
    Akar
    		Malaysian Contemporary
    Atelier Binchotan NEW
    		Barbecue
    Bar Kar NEW
    		Barbecue
    Bol
    		Asian Contemporary
    Caf Caf
    		French
    Cilantro
    		French Contemporary
    Dancing Fish
    		Malaysian & Indonesian
    Dominic
    		French Contemporary
    Eat and Cook
    		Malaysian Contemporary
    Elegant Inn
    		Cantonese
    Entier
    		French Contemporary
    Flour
    		Indian
    Frangipaani
    		Indian
    Gai by Darren Chin (Taman Tun Dr Ismail)
    		Thai
    Hide
    		Innovative
    Jwala
    		Indian
    Kayra
    		Indian
    La Suisse
    		European
    Li Yen
    		Cantonese
    Limapulo
    		Peranakan
    Ling Long
    		Innovative
    Malai
    		Thai
    Marble 8
    		Steakhouse
    Marini's on 57
    		Italian
    Nadodi
    		Innovative
    Passage Thru India
    		Indian
    Potager NEW
    		French Contemporary
    Qureshi
    		Indian
    Seed
    		Innovative
    Shanghai Restaurant
    		Shanghainese
    Skillet
    		European Contemporary
    Soleil
    		European Contemporary
    Sushi Masa
    		Sushi
    Sushi Ori
    		Sushi
    Sushi Taka
    		Sushi
    Tamarind Hill
    		Thai & Burmese
    Tanglin (Bukit Damansara)
    		Malaysian
    Tenmasa
    		Tempura
    Teochew Lao Er
    		Teochew
    Terra Dining NEW
    		Malaysian Contemporary
    The Brasserie
    		French Contemporary
    Ushi
    		Japanese
    Vantador
    		Steakhouse
    Wagyu Kappo Yoshida
    		Japanese
    Yun House
    		Cantonese

    PENANG
    One MICHELIN Star
    Restaurant Name
    		Type of Cuisine
    Au Jardin
    		European Contemporary
    Auntie Gaik Lean's Old School Eatery
    		Peranakan

    Bib Gourmand
    Restaurant Name
    		Type of Cuisine
    Ah Boy Koay Teow Th'ng
    		Street Food
    Bibik's Kitchen
    		Peranakan
    BM Cathay Pancake
    		Street Food
    BM Yam Rice Moved from MICHELIN Selected
    		Teochew
    Bridge Street Prawn Noodle
    		Noodles
    Communal Table by Gen
    		Malaysian
    Duck Blood Curry Mee
    		Street Food
    Ghee Lian
    		Street Food
    Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee
    		Street Food
    Hot Bowl White Curry Mee
    		Noodles
    Ivy's Nyonya Cuisine
    		Peranakan
    Laksalicious NEW
    		Malaysian
    Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th'ng NEW
    		Street Food
    Ming Qin Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow
    		Noodles
    Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Koay
    		Small eats
    My Own Caf
    		Street Food
    Neighbourwood
    		European Contemporary
    Penang Road Famous Jin Kor Char Kuey Teow
    		Street Food
    Penang Road Famous Laksa
    		Street Food
    Rasa Rasa
    		Peranakan
    Ravi's Famous Apom Manis NEW
    		Street Food
    Sardaarji
    		Indian
    Serabai Istimewa NEW
    		Street Food
    Siam Road Char Koay Teow
    		Street Food
    Sister Yao's Char Koay Kak
    		Street Food
    Super Star Koay Teow Soup NEW
    		Street Food
    Taman Bukit Curry Mee
    		Street Food
    Teksen
    		Cantonese
    Thara
    		Thai
    Tho Yuen
    		Cantonese
    Wan Dao Tou Assam Laksa
    		Street Food
    Winn's Cafe NEW
    		Peranakan

    MICHELIN Selected
    Restaurant Name
    		Type of Cuisine
    888 Hokkien Mee (Lebuh Presgrave)
    		Street Food
    Air Itam Duck Rice
    		Street Food
    Air Itam Sister Curry Mee
    		Street Food
    Ali Nasi Lemak Daun Pisang
    		Street Food
    Bali Hai Seafood Market
    		Seafood
    Bao Teck Tea House
    		Dim Sum
    Bee See Heong
    		Malaysian
    Bite N Eat Dindigul Biriyani
    		Indian
    Blanc NEW
    		European Contemporary
    Ceki
    		Peranakan
    Christoph's NEW
    		Austrian
    Curios-City
    		Innovative
    Fatty Loh Chicken Rice
    		Street Food
    Feringgi Grill
    		European Contemporary
    Firewood NEW
    		Barbecue
    Flower Mulan
    		Peranakan
    Fook Cheow Cafe
    		Noodles
    Gen
    		Innovative
    Goh Thew Chik Hainan Chicken Rice
    		Street Food
    Il Bacaro
    		Italian
    Jaloux NEW
    		Italian
    Jawi House
    		Indian
    Jit Seng Hong Kong Roasted Duck Rice
    		Street Food
    Kebaya Dining Room
    		Peranakan
    Kota Dine & Coffee (Fort Cornwallis)
    		Peranakan
    La Vie
    		European Contemporary
    Lucky Hole NEW
    		Innovative
    Nyonya Willow NEW
    		Peranakan
    Penang Famous Samosa
    		Street Food
    Pitt Street Koay Teow Soup
    		Noodles
    Richard Rivalee
    		Peranakan
    Sambal
    		Asian Contemporary
    The Pinn
    		Small eats
    Tok Tok Mee Bamboo Noodle
    		Noodles
    WhatSaeb Boat Noodles
    		Thai

    Hashtag: #michelinguideceremony2025 #michelinstar25 #michelinguidemy






    YouTube:

    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

    About Michelin

    Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. (

     )

    MICHELIN Guide


    		•

    MENAFN16112024003092003082ID1108892559


    Dubai PR Network

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search