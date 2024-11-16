The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Celebrates Outstanding Culinary Achievements, Including Malaysia's First MICHELIN Green Star

The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang features a total of 143 establishments, including 56 Bib Gourmand and 80 MICHELIN Selected venues The first-ever MICHELIN Green Star goes to Dewakan, a two-MICHELIN-Starred restaurant

The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang features a total of 143 establishments, including 56 Bib Gourmand and 80 MICHELIN Selected venues

The first-ever MICHELIN Green Star goes to Dewakan, a two-MICHELIN-Starred restaurant



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA- Media OutReach Newswire 15 November 2024 - The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the MICHELIN Starred, Bib Gourmand, and MICHELIN Selected restaurants, honouring 143 restaurants across Malaysia's dynamic culinary landscape. This third edition highlights the country's finest gastronomic experiences and introduces new award categories emphasising sustainability, innovation, and culinary excellence.







Group Photo of ALL Award Receipients + Bib + CF Capital

As we reveal the third edition of the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025, we are truly impressed by the remarkable progress of Malaysia's culinary landscape. It's inspiring to see two new restaurants earn one MICHELIN Star, and the addition of 12 new Bib Gourmand establishments showcases the rich diversity of local flavours. From preserving cherished family recipes to embracing sustainability with our first MICHELIN Green Star restaurant, these establishments reflect the heart and soul of Malaysia's culinary heritage. We are excited to celebrate the passion, creativity, and dedication that make this country's cuisine special, says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide.

Dewakan Sets New Standard with Two MICHELIN Stars and Malaysia's First MICHELIN Green Star

Dewakan, the celebrated contemporary Malaysian restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, has made history by being the first restaurant in Malaysia to receive the prestigious MICHELIN Green Star for its commitment to sustainability, while also retaining two MICHELIN Stars for its outstanding cuisine. Chef Darren Teoh Min Guo leads Dewakan's efforts to source local ingredients, especially some unique local produce, and makes the best use of them to promote local Malaysian flavours, setting a great example. Taking a nose-to-tail approach to ensure every part of the ingredients is utilised and reducing waste by fermenting food scraps into homemade sauces, Dewakan exemplifies how fine dining and sustainability can go hand in hand.

The introduction of the first MICHELIN Green Star in Malaysia reflects the growing importance of sustainability in the culinary world. The MICHELIN Guide recognises that great food should not only tantalise the palate but also benefit the community and the planet. Dewakan's efforts serve as an inspiration for other restaurants to adopt greener practices.

6 One MICHELIN Starred Restaurants, Including 2 New Additions

The 2025 edition also celebrates the addition of two new restaurants to the prestigious one MICHELIN Star category: Chim by Chef Noom, offering innovative contemporary Thai cuisine that serves Thai dishes rooted in tradition but with creative twists and stylish plating; and Molina, recognised for innovative dishes that are a delectable amalgam of French techniques, Nordic sensibility, and Asian twists. These two restaurants join a select group of 6 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, including Au Jardin, Auntie Gaik Lean's Old School Eatery, Beta, and DC. by Darren Chin.

A Growing Selection of Bib Gourmand Establishments

In the third edition of the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025, the MICHELIN Guide continues to recognise exceptional value with its Bib Gourmand category, recognising 56 restaurants this year for their high-quality and affordable dining experiences. Among the 12 new entrants are Cantonese eatery Foong Lian and Peranakan establishment Winn's Cafe, showcasing Malaysia's local culinary gems.

Of particular note is BM Yam Rice has been moved from the MICHELIN Selected category to the Bib Gourmand list, acknowledging its consistent quality and value. Known for its rich and flavourful broth served with savoury yam rice, this beloved establishment in Penang has earned its place among the country's most notable affordable dining options.

The 12 new Bib Gourmand establishments include a diverse range of culinary gems, including:



Kuala Lumpur: Coast by Kayra, Foong Lian, Leen's, MTR 1924, and Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles.

Penang: BM Yam Rice, Laksalicious, Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th'ng, Ravi's Famous Apom Manis, Serabai Istimewa, Super Star Koay Teow Soup, and Winn's Cafe.



10 New Entries Added to the MICHELIN Selected Category

This year's MICHELIN Selected list includes 80 establishments, with 10 new additions. These restaurants range from street food vendors to steakhouses and innovative kitchens, offering diners a wide assortment of culinary experiences. Notable newcomers in Kuala Lumpur include barbecue specialists Atelier Binchotan and Bar Kar, contemporary French restaurant Potager, and contemporary Malaysian venue Terra Dining. In Penang, the Austrian dining room Christoph's, Italian trattoria Jaloux, and innovative kitchen Lucky Hole are among others.

This year's new entries showcase the exciting future of Malaysia's dining scene, bringing unique perspectives to the nation and blending tradition with innovation.

The MICHELIN Guide 2025 Special Awards

Each year, the MICHELIN Guide highlights the exceptional individuals who elevate Malaysia's dynamic dining scene. The MICHELIN Guide 2025 Special Awards continue this tradition, recognising top talents in service, sommelier, young chef, and opening of the year categories, all of which play an integral role in shaping the destination's gastronomic landscape.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Service Award

Mr. Azmi Ahmad Kamal of Chim by Chef Noom (new One MICHELIN Star) takes home the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Service Award for his unwavering commitment to exceptional service. Humble, polite, and friendly, Azmi's professionalism shines from the moment you sit down. His keen observational skills and warm service make dining a delightful experience, earning him recognition as one of the hardest-working and friendliest staff members in the restaurant.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award

Recognised for his exceptional knowledge and passion for wine, Mr. Han Lai from Terra Dining (new MICHELIN Selected) receives the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Sommelier Award. With around three years of service experience and a background in the wine industry, Lai offers curated wine pairing options with either three or five glasses, enhancing the dining experience and complementing each meal perfectly.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

Mr. Waymann Cheong from Lucky Hole (new MICHELIN Selected) is this year's Young Chef Award winner. Born into a food industry family in Penang, he developed a passion for cooking early on. After graduating from a local culinary hospitality college and gaining experience at renowned restaurants like Pollen and Burnt Ends in Singapore, he returned to Penang, aiming to introduce modern culinary concepts to his hometown. As the leader of a young team at Lucky Hole, he fosters creativity and energy, boldly blending modern techniques with local ingredients.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award

The Opening of the Year Award, presented by UOB Malaysia, celebrates the success of a newly opened dining venue that has significantly impacted the local culinary scene. This year's recipient is Mr. Guillaume Depoortere, the head chef of Molina. Since its opening in June 2024, the core team, with a strong background in Europe's top-class restaurants, brings extensive industry experience and expertise, establishing a new standard in the city's culinary scene.

These Special Awards reflect the dedication, skill, and passion of Malaysia's culinary professionals and contribute to the nation's evolving gastronomic excellence.

A Testament to Malaysia's Thriving Culinary Scene



The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 reflects Malaysia's vibrant and dynamic culinary landscape. With two new MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, an unprecedented MICHELIN Green Star recognition, and a wide range of new Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Selected establishments, this year's guide celebrates the diversity and creativity that define the country's cuisine. From street food stalls to contemporary fine dining, Kuala Lumpur and Penang continue to offer an unmatched culinary journey.

The full list of restaurants is provided at the end of this press release.

The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 at a Glance:

New

Promoted

TOTAL ESTABLISHMENTS

143





Total 2 MICHELIN Stars

1





Total 1 MICHELIN Star

6

2



Total MICHELIN Green Star

1

1



Total Bib Gourmand

56

11

1*

Total MICHELIN Selected

80

10



KUALA LUMPUR

74





Total 2 MICHELIN Stars

1





Total 1 MICHELIN Star

4

2



Total MICHELIN Green Star

1

1



Total Bib Gourmand

24

5



Total MICHELIN Selected

45

4



PENANG

69





Total 1 MICHELIN Star

2





Total Bib Gourmand

32

6

1

Total MICHELIN Selected

35

6



*Moved from MICHELIN Selected

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now, it's setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide's official website , or download the MICHELIN Guide mobile app (iOS and Android ), to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

The MICHELIN Guide Worldwide app for iOS and Android devices.



iOS



Android



Our 2025 Official Partners

1. Global Partners:

Blancpain Wuliangye 2. Official Partners:

Goldhill Fortune (KHK Group) Hap Seng United Overseas Bank (UOB) Malaysia Moma Water FunNow 3. Event Supporters:

Bidfood

Milawa

Lucaris THE MICHELIN GUIDE KUALA LUMPUR & PENANG 2025 FULL SELECTION

KUALA LUMPUR

Two MICHELIN Stars

Restaurant Name

Type of Cuisine

Dewakan

Malaysian Contemporary



One MICHELIN Star

Restaurant Name

Type of Cuisine

Beta

Malaysian Contemporary

Chim By Chef Noom NEW

Thai Contemporary

DC. by Darren Chin

French Contemporary

Molina NEW

Innovative



MICHELIN Green Star

Restaurant Name

Type of Cuisine

Dewakan

Malaysian Contemporary



Bib Gourmand

Restaurant Name

Type of Cuisine

Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh

Malaysian

Aliyaa

Sri Lankan

Anak Baba

Malaysian & Peranakan

Coast by Kayra NEW

Indian

Congkak (Bukit Bintang)

Malaysian

De. Wan 1958 (Taman U Thant)

Malaysian

Foong Lian NEW

Cantonese

Hai Kah Lang (Taman Cheras)

Seafood

Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice (Pudu)

Cantonese

Hing Kee Bakuteh (121 Jalan Kepong)

Malaysian

Hor Poh Cuisine

Hakkanese

Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice

Street Food

Lai Foong Lala Noodles

Noodles

Leen's NEW

Middle Eastern

MTR 1924 NEW

Indian Vegetarian

Nam Heong Chicken Rice (City Centre)

Malaysian

Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng (Jalan Kelang Lama)

Malaysian

Restoran Pik Wah

Cantonese

Roti by d'Tandoor

Indian

Sao Nam

Vietnamese

Sek Yuen

Cantonese

Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles NEW

Noodles

Sri Nirwana Maju

Indian

Wong Mei Kee

Street Food



MICHELIN Selected

Restaurant Name

Type of Cuisine

Akar

Malaysian Contemporary

Atelier Binchotan NEW

Barbecue

Bar Kar NEW

Barbecue

Bol

Asian Contemporary

Caf Caf

French

Cilantro

French Contemporary

Dancing Fish

Malaysian & Indonesian

Dominic

French Contemporary

Eat and Cook

Malaysian Contemporary

Elegant Inn

Cantonese

Entier

French Contemporary

Flour

Indian

Frangipaani

Indian

Gai by Darren Chin (Taman Tun Dr Ismail)

Thai

Hide

Innovative

Jwala

Indian

Kayra

Indian

La Suisse

European

Li Yen

Cantonese

Limapulo

Peranakan

Ling Long

Innovative

Malai

Thai

Marble 8

Steakhouse

Marini's on 57

Italian

Nadodi

Innovative

Passage Thru India

Indian

Potager NEW

French Contemporary

Qureshi

Indian

Seed

Innovative

Shanghai Restaurant

Shanghainese

Skillet

European Contemporary

Soleil

European Contemporary

Sushi Masa

Sushi

Sushi Ori

Sushi

Sushi Taka

Sushi

Tamarind Hill

Thai & Burmese

Tanglin (Bukit Damansara)

Malaysian

Tenmasa

Tempura

Teochew Lao Er

Teochew

Terra Dining NEW

Malaysian Contemporary

The Brasserie

French Contemporary

Ushi

Japanese

Vantador

Steakhouse

Wagyu Kappo Yoshida

Japanese

Yun House

Cantonese



PENANG

One MICHELIN Star

Restaurant Name

Type of Cuisine

Au Jardin

European Contemporary

Auntie Gaik Lean's Old School Eatery

Peranakan



Bib Gourmand

Restaurant Name

Type of Cuisine

Ah Boy Koay Teow Th'ng

Street Food

Bibik's Kitchen

Peranakan

BM Cathay Pancake

Street Food

BM Yam Rice Moved from MICHELIN Selected

Teochew

Bridge Street Prawn Noodle

Noodles

Communal Table by Gen

Malaysian

Duck Blood Curry Mee

Street Food

Ghee Lian

Street Food

Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee

Street Food

Hot Bowl White Curry Mee

Noodles

Ivy's Nyonya Cuisine

Peranakan

Laksalicious NEW

Malaysian

Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th'ng NEW

Street Food

Ming Qin Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow

Noodles

Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Koay

Small eats

My Own Caf

Street Food

Neighbourwood

European Contemporary

Penang Road Famous Jin Kor Char Kuey Teow

Street Food

Penang Road Famous Laksa

Street Food

Rasa Rasa

Peranakan

Ravi's Famous Apom Manis NEW

Street Food

Sardaarji

Indian

Serabai Istimewa NEW

Street Food

Siam Road Char Koay Teow

Street Food

Sister Yao's Char Koay Kak

Street Food

Super Star Koay Teow Soup NEW

Street Food

Taman Bukit Curry Mee

Street Food

Teksen

Cantonese

Thara

Thai

Tho Yuen

Cantonese

Wan Dao Tou Assam Laksa

Street Food

Winn's Cafe NEW

Peranakan



MICHELIN Selected

Restaurant Name

Type of Cuisine

888 Hokkien Mee (Lebuh Presgrave)

Street Food

Air Itam Duck Rice

Street Food

Air Itam Sister Curry Mee

Street Food

Ali Nasi Lemak Daun Pisang

Street Food

Bali Hai Seafood Market

Seafood

Bao Teck Tea House

Dim Sum

Bee See Heong

Malaysian

Bite N Eat Dindigul Biriyani

Indian

Blanc NEW

European Contemporary

Ceki

Peranakan

Christoph's NEW

Austrian

Curios-City

Innovative

Fatty Loh Chicken Rice

Street Food

Feringgi Grill

European Contemporary

Firewood NEW

Barbecue

Flower Mulan

Peranakan

Fook Cheow Cafe

Noodles

Gen

Innovative

Goh Thew Chik Hainan Chicken Rice

Street Food

Il Bacaro

Italian

Jaloux NEW

Italian

Jawi House

Indian

Jit Seng Hong Kong Roasted Duck Rice

Street Food

Kebaya Dining Room

Peranakan

Kota Dine & Coffee (Fort Cornwallis)

Peranakan

La Vie

European Contemporary

Lucky Hole NEW

Innovative

Nyonya Willow NEW

Peranakan

Penang Famous Samosa

Street Food

Pitt Street Koay Teow Soup

Noodles

Richard Rivalee

Peranakan

Sambal

Asian Contemporary

The Pinn

Small eats

Tok Tok Mee Bamboo Noodle

Noodles

WhatSaeb Boat Noodles

Thai



Hashtag: #michelinguideceremony2025 #michelinstar25 #michelinguidemy



















YouTube:



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Michelin Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. (



)

MICHELIN Guide

