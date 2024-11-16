Bitcoin Rebounds Past $90,000 Amid Post-Election Market Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The has experienced significant volatility following Donald Trump's recent election victory. Bitcoin, the leading digital currency, has rebounded to over $90,000 after a brief correction. This surge reflects a weekly gain of 18.46%.



Today, as of 5:30 AM Brasilia time, Bitcoi traded at $91,400, up 3% for the day. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, saw a slight decline of 1.34%, trading at $3,075.08. Despite this dip, still posted a 4.18% weekly increase.



Traders are betting on a wave of deregulation and crypto-friendly policies under Trump's administration. This optimism stems from his campaign promise to create a "strategic national Bitcoin stockpile". The plan involves retaining Bitcoins previously seized by law enforcement agencies.



Trump's proposal aims to use this Bitcoin reserve to support the US dollar. This unconventional approach has sparked interest among cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors alike. The market's response highlights the growing mainstream acceptance of digital currencies.







Other cryptocurrencies have also benefited from the election results. Dogecoin , for instance, has seen remarkable gains, surging over 200% since November 3rd. This trend suggests investors are diversifying their crypto portfolios beyond Bitcoin.



Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich from FxPro noted that as Bitcoin prices climb, crypto enthusiasts are increasingly exploring alternative coins. This shift in focus indicates a maturing market where investors seek diverse opportunities within the cryptocurrency space.



The current market dynamics reflect the complex interplay between politics, economics, and digital currencies. As the crypto market evolves, it continues to challenge traditional financial systems and attract global attention.

