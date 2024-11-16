Military Metals Completes Acquisition Of Brownfield Antimony Projects In Europe

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Military Metals Completes of Brownfield Antimony Projects in Europe



Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90)(the "Company" or "Military") is pleased to announced that it has closed its previously disclosed transaction, pursuant to which 1509149 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, amalgamated with 1458205 B.C. Ltd. (the " Target ") such that the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the amalgamated entity (the " Transaction ").

In connection with the Transaction, the Company issued 10,000,000 Common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Company Shares "), at a deemed issuance price of $0.56 per Company Share, to the shareholders of the Target. Previously, it was contemplated that the Company would assume the Target's obligations in respect of 3,499,997 share purchase warrants, which were to become exercisable into Company Shares on closing, however the parties to the Transaction have amended the terms, and such obligation is not being assumed by Military. The Company Shares issued are not subject to resale restrictions under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About the Projects:

The Transaction results in the Company acquiring three mineral exploration projects in Slovakia, being the Trojarová antimony-gold project, the Tiennesgrund antimony-gold project, and the Medvedi tin project. It is the intention of the Company to produce a technical report under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") in connection with Trojarová. The Company also intends to file a Business Acquisition Report for the Transaction in accordance with the requirements of applicable securities laws.

About the Trojarová Antimony-Gold Project

As first reported in the Company's news release regarding Trojarová dated October 30, 2024, discovered in the late 1970s Trojarová was the focus of extensive surface and underground exploration from 1983 to 1995, with 63 core holes completed for a total of 14,330m, along with 1.7km of underground development starting in 1990, ultimately comprising a 300-meter-long adit connected to a 700-plus meter-long drive in the footwall of the mineralized zone with seven crosscuts into the mineralized zone for sampling purposes. These efforts culminated in a multi-volume study comprising drill logs, analyses, drill plans, maps and sections, deposit model studies, petrographic studies, metallurgical studies and more, culminating in a multi-volume compendium of reports produced by the Slovak Geological Institute published in 1992. The historical estimate at Trojarová was classified using the Slovak version of the newly post-Soviet Russian classification system, which is not directly comparable to or compatible with the western system as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroluem ("CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves"). The Slovak Geological Institute, the State agency that carried out all exploration and underground development work at Trojarová, classified the resource as "P1" in the Slovak version of the Russian classification system. P1 is closest within the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum's ("CIM") classification system to "Inferred Mineral Resources," which is defined by the CIM as that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence gathered through appropriate sampling techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes.

The 1992 Report contains a table featuring ten alternate historical resource estimates, five focused on the antimony component of the mineralized system and five on its gold component, each group of five featuring decreasing tonnage at increasing grade for antimony and gold, respectively. This table is shown below.

Historical alternate resource estimate scenarios for Trojarova

(source: Michel et al, 1992)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Upon completion of the Amalgamation, the Company will move forward to verify this historical estimate through a program of confirmation drilling so that it is able to classify mineral resources at Trojarová as current, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

Map showing the location of Military's properties in Slovakia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Investor Relations Engagements:

The Company further announces entry into agreements related to marketing and investor relations. Further to the news releases announced on October 24, 2024, the Company engaged Clarkham Capital (" Clarkham ") to provide investor relations services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investment community in support of the company listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the " Clarkham Agreement ") with a commencement date of November 18, 2024. Pursuant to the terms of the Clarkham Agreement, Clarkham will, among other items, provide the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, including, but not limited to, the preparation of articles and coverages on multiple financial platforms and newsletters, and translation and distribution of press releases in Germany and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and Clarkham (the " Clarkham Services "). The Clarkham Agreement has a term of two (2) months and is anticipated to commence on or about November 18, 2024. The Company will make a one-time payment to Clarkham of EUR 200,000 (CAD$298,340), as consideration for the Services. Sebastian Korbach will be providing the Clarkham Services to the Company on behalf of Clarkham and may be contacted at +44-20-38839398 or ... . The Company will not issue any securities to Clarkham as compensation. Both Clarkham and Sebastian Korbach are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

Additionally, the Company entered into a one-time media services arrangement with Robert Sinn (" Sinn ") in which Sinn will provide the Company with marketing services, which includes, video content creation, distribution, digital marketing, in connection with a video interview being conducted by Sinn (the " Sinn Services ") for distribution on popular investor platforms such as BNN Bloomberg. The Sinn Services will commence on November 20, 2024. The Company will make a one-time payment to Sinn of $2,500 USD, as consideration for the Sinn Services. Sinn and may be contacted at +352-613-2850 or ... , or Suite 508, 416 SW 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301. The Company will not issue any securities to Sinn as compensation. Sinn is arm's length to the Company and does not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor does he have any right to acquire such an interest.

On November 15, 2024, the Company entered into a media services contract (the " NIA Agreement ") with GRA Enterprises LLC, DBA National Inflation Association (" NIA "). Pursuant to the terms of the NIA Agreement, NIA will, among other items, provide the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and NIA (the " NIA Services ") for distribution on popular investor platforms such as BNN Bloomberg and Benzinga. The NIA Agreement has a term of thee (3) months and is anticipated to commence on or about November 18, 2024. The Company will make a one-time payment to NIA of US$30,000, as consideration for the Services. Gerard Adams will be providing the NIA Services to the Company on behalf of NIA, and may be contacted at +973-277-7674 or ... , or 112 Camp Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117. The Company will not issue any securities to NIA as compensation. Both Gerard Adams and NIA are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, geological consultant to Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

