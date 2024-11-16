Mike Tyson's 'Powerful Left Hook', Jake Paul's 'Right Hand That Knocks Out': 'Leaked' Script Reveals The Winner Is...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Boxing Match: As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated showdown between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul , a leaked 'script' detailing the fight's outcome is causing a stir across the internet.

The script, which bears striking similarities to one that surfaced before Jake Paul's bout with Tommy Fury last year, has set social ablaze with speculation about whether the match is truly on the level.

The purported script, circulating widely online ahead of the Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson fight , claims to provide a play-by-play of the action, with a knockout blow coming in Round 5.



The controversial document describes Mike Tyson, now 58, landing a few jabs early in the fight, but ultimately being overwhelmed by Jake Paul 's youth and agility.



The script's climax, however, is in Round 5, when Jake Paul allegedly delivers a three-punch combination, knocking Mike Tyson down and securing a victory.

While the authenticity of the leaked script is being called into question, it has already added to the excitement surrounding the event, particularly with Netflix's extensive coverage of the full fight card, set to air at 9.30 am IST on Saturday, Novemer 16.

Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Boxing Match: The Match Everyone's Talking About

The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight is taking place at AT&T Stadium in Texas, where over 70,000 spectators are expected to witness the action live.

The match has also drawn significant financial interest, with $17.8 million in ticket sales revenue reported.

According to the leaked document, the fight is set to unfold as follows: