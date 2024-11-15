(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) , the operator and majority owner of the Waterberg Project, recently announced an important collaboration with Ajlan & Bros and Metals Co. to explore establishing a standalone platinum group metals (“PGM”) smelter and base metals (“BMR”) in Saudi Arabia.“This agreement, structured into three distinct phases, marks a pivotal step in the company's strategy to enhance its operational capabilities and secure a stable offtake agreement for its Waterberg Project concentrate,” reads a recent article.

“The largest impediment to the development of the Waterberg Project to date has been the need to secure a concentrate offtake agreement amongst the existing South African based PGM smelters,” Platinum Group's President and CEO, Frank Hallam, said of the partnership.“We are pleased to work together with Ajlan to explore a smelting and refining facility in Saudi Arabia as a strategic alternative that may create an exciting path forward.”

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit .

