Ananya Panday Talks About ‘Taking A Step Back’ And Being ‘Grateful’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Ananya Panday has spoken about the importance of taking a“step back” and being“grateful” in the moment.

Ananya was talking to content creator Ankush Bahuguna on her podcast So Positive. The glimpse of the chat was uploaded on Instagram with the caption:“From chasing 10K followers to fearing it all slipping away... @ankushbahuguna gets real with @ananyapanday on the So Positive Podcast.”

In the Ankush can be heard saying:“Biggest fear is that whatever I've accumulated, how do I protect it and how do I like to move forward and not lose it. If I ever get this lucky again in life, I'll find such a loving audience.”

To which, Ananya added:“Stepping back and being grateful for how far you've come is very important and you know giving yourself a little pat on your...”

Ankush shared that the actress just gave him the“solution to deal with this”.

“Yeah, I think just because I feel that all the time because when a good thing is happening to you, your first thought is like, oh what if it goes away? And I think just stepping back and kind of being grateful in the moment and taking it all in and realizing how far you've come. Instead of thinking about how far you need to go, you've also come a long way,” said Ananya.

Ankush recalled how the biggest deal for him was to have a certain number of followers on Instagram.

“That's actually very true because I remember if I like to reel back to 5-6 years ago, when the biggest deal for me was that I have 10,000 followers on Instagram. And now I'm sitting here being like "when will the followers increase?”

Ananya chimed in:“You always want the next thing.”

“But like you rightly said, it's sometimes just very healthy to just step back and be like look how far you've come,” concluded Ankush.