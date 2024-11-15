‘Refugees For Climate Action’ Network Launched At COP29 To Champion Displaced Communities Fighting Climate Change

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BAKU / SWITZERLAND – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, unveiled today the“Refugees for Climate Action” network, an initiative designed to amplify the voices of displaced communities in the global climate debate.

The brings together for the first time eight forcibly displaced people from across the world who are passionate about climate activism and advocating for climate justice, action and inclusion of refugees and displaced communities in policy discussions.

The Refugees for Climate Action group was initially convened in 2023 by UNHCR to create a space where refugees and displaced communities on the frontlines of climate change could share their unique experiences and knowledge.

Today at COP29, UNHCR goodwill ambassador Theo James will officially launch the group, lending his voice to UNHCR's urgent call to address the impact of the climate crisis on refugees and displaced communities worldwide.

Following his recent visit to Mauritania, where he engaged with individuals directly affected by climate change, Theo James is committed to amplifying the stories of those most impacted and supporting efforts to bring their experiences to the forefront of the climate emergency debate.

The network brings together refugees and displaced people from countries including Afghanistan, Yemen, Haiti, Bangladesh and Brazil, each with lived experiences of displacement interlinked with conflict and climate change, and who are already driving climate action initiatives in their communities.

The members of the group bring experience from a wide range of sectors including solar energy, sustainable farming, nature conservation, disaster preparedness and response, environmental education, and climate tech innovation.

“We refugees are on the frontlines of the climate crisis,” says Najeeba Wazefadost, a member of the group and founder of the Asia Pacific Network for Refugees (APNOR) who empowers Afghan women through solar energy to support their businesses.“For us, climate change is not an abstract threat. It is a daily fight for survival, stability and dignity. We urge leaders to listen to our stories and to take decisive action that includes us, supports our resilience and empowers refugee-led solutions.”

Other members of the group include:



Mohammed Anowar, a Rohingya refugee based in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, who trains fellow refugees on flood resilience;

Eman Al-Hamali, an internally displaced woman from Yemen, who leads a solar microgrid project providing affordable energy to vulnerable households in her community; Ermano Prévoir, from Haiti and living in Brazil, is an agronomist looking at sustainable farming techniques to improve food security in his community.

“As refugees and displaced people, we have intimately witnessed the profound impacts of war on our lives and communities – and now a global climate emergency,” says Opira Bosco Okot, a refugee climate activist living in Uganda, who uses communication technologies to advocate for refugee access to climate policy discussions.“The loss of home and the struggles that follow are our shared experiences, that compel us to unite in our efforts to address the challenges confronting our planet.”

“I've seen the profound injustice of the climate crisis on refugees, and the urgency is real,” said James.“Yet, I've also seen the resilience of those affected – refugees are finding solutions, and they must be heard. People like Opira are calling on leaders to listen. Refugees for Climate Action is here to make that happen. We must put them at the centre of the conversation to drive real solutions. It's an honour to help launch this network today.”

The initiative embodies UNHCR's commitment to place displaced communities at the centre of climate action. The group will serve as a consultative body on climate issues, contribute to key global and local climate events, and work to ensure that the voices and perspectives of refugees and displaced people are integrated into UNHCR's work and international climate discussions.

UNHCR provides members of the group with opportunities for training and capacity building, helping them sharpen their advocacy skills and expand their influence in key climate events such as COP29.

The post 'Refugees for Climate Action' network launched at COP29 to champion displaced communities fighting climate change appeared first on Caribbean News Global .