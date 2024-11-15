APEC Prioritizes Stakeholder Engagement With Selection Of New Executive Director

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By the APEC Secretariat

LIMA, Peru – APEC ministers welcome the appointment of Eduardo Pedrosa as APEC Secretariat executive director. Pedrosa brings extensive experience in engaging stakeholders in international organizations. Before his appointment, he was Secretary General of the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC), which provides policy advice based on the inputs of participants.

“One of the most critical roles of the executive director is to lead with clarity, empowering the Secretariat to reflect the breadth of APEC's Vision of 'an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of all our people and future generations',” said ambassador Carlos Vasquez, chair of the 2024 APEC senior officials' meeting.

“A key priority for APEC this year has been assisting informal actors to transition to the formal and global economy.” According to ambassador Vasquez, the issues that APEC addresses have become broader, covering sustainable and inclusive trade, with a particular focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), women, and Indigenous people. The rapid adoption of digital technology also presents both challenges and opportunities,” he continued.“This requires input from all elements of society.”

Pedrosa's work brings a fresh perspective on how APEC can strengthen its engagement with stakeholders. As Secretary General of PECC, Pedrosa has decades of experience representing stakeholders from different sectors. PECC's membership is composed of business, government, researchers, academic circles, and civil society. In that capacity he has worked closely with APEC as one of its official observers.

In this role, Pedrosa has worked across the region where he focused on collaborative problem-solving and adaptability -qualities APEC senior officials see as essential for APEC's mission and goals.

“APEC ministers are enthusiastic about Pedrosa's selection for this vital and challenging role after a competitive selection process,” Ambassador Vasquez said.“His leadership and proven skills will further enhance the operational and institutional strength of the APEC Secretariat, and we look forward to collaborating with him in the coming years.”

Ambassador Vasquez also congratulated and thanked Dr Rebecca Sta Maria for her excellent service, being one of the pillars of APEC in the past six years.

“I am honored to join the APEC Secretariat at such a pivotal juncture and look forward to working closely with our team to drive impactful outcomes that serve our mission and stakeholders,” Pedrosa expressed.

He explained that one of the enduring values of APEC is its founding principles of economic cooperation and commitment to the multilateral system. APEC's ability to foster dialogue and promote best practices stands out as a vital approach to addressing regional challenges.

“One of APEC's most significant achievements has been its acknowledgment of the varied needs of all stakeholders,” he said.“It's essential that we continue to ensure these efforts remain relevant and address modern challenges, from climate resilience to supply chain security.”

Looking ahead, Pedrosa hopes his leadership will further APEC's vision as a forum that champions broad-based growth and inclusion beyond traditional trade initiatives.

