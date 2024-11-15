Thinkcarebelieve: Zionism In America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two Part Article on Zionism in America

Washington, DC- Another election, another year the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) contributed heavily to US politicians. AIPAC supported 362 pro-Israel Congressional candidates with 210 of its candidates winning. AIPAC spent over $100 million this year. They are the 6th largest spender on US elections. With so many dual-citizenship candidates in US government, and America in such poor decline, how can the American people be sure their representatives are really representing them?

How did Zionism get into America? How did it get such a foothold in our government? ThinkCareBelieve's Articles cover the inception of the American Zionist Council after World War II and its subsequent rise in influence on American government. The article also covers American Zionist Council (AZC), predecessor to AIPAC, and why it came under scrutiny by the Kennedy brothers, before President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. The article shares President Trump's promise to release the Kennedy Papers finally to the public once and for all.

The article also discusses the Schofield Study Bible with study notes and how it has changed the beliefs of millions of Christians. It covers money laundering and Muammar Gaddafi's announcement of his beliefs that Israel may have plotted to kill JFK. It covers Israel's work in creating terrorist organizations and using them to control opposition in neighboring countries. Also covered is the Zionist plan for Greater Israel and Netanyahu's real last name.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve will do its best to accentuate the possibilities for positive outcomes. To find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs to work together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

