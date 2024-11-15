Botswana’S Quiet Revolution: Opposition Ends 58 Years Of One-Party Rule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The unthinkable happened in Botswana on October 30, 2024. Voters peacefully removed Africa's longest-ruling party from power, marking a rare example of orderly transition on the continent.



The opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) secured 36 out of 61 parliamentary seats, while the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP ), which had governed since 1966, collapsed to just four seats.



UDC leader Duma Boko, a Harvard-educated lawyer, became president after BDP's Mokgweetsi Masisi gracefully conceded defeat. Economic factors drove this historic change. Unemployment reached 27%, with youth unemployment at 38%.



The country's heavy reliance on diamond exports left it vulnerable when global demand fell, slowing economic growth to just 1% in 2024. Botswana 's peaceful transition stands out in Africa, where leaders often cling to power.



The country maintains strict presidential term limits and regular elections. When presidents reach their two-term limit, they step down 18 months before elections, allowing a smooth handover.







The UDC promised economic diversification and job creation through infrastructure development. They pledged to generate up to 500,000 jobs and increase social welfare spending.

A Turning Point for Democracy

However, these ambitious plans face challenges, as diamond revenues continue to decline. Voter turnout exceeded 80%, showing strong civic engagement.



Young voters played a crucial role, in using social media to encourage political participation. The high turnout reflected growing frustration with rising inequality and perceived corruption under BDP rule.



International observers praised the election's conduct. The peaceful transfer of power reinforces Botswana's reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.



This transition offers hope that established parties can lose power without triggering instability. The UDC now faces the challenge of delivering on its promises while maintaining Botswana's tradition of fiscal responsibility.



Their success or failure could influence democratic development across Africa, where peaceful transitions remain rare.

MENAFN15112024007421016031ID1108891550