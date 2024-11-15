The Split Path: How Resource Wealth Divides Africa’S Economic Future

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sub-Saharan Africa presents a stark economic paradox. While countries like Rwanda and Senegal surge ahead with robust growth rates, resource-rich nations such as Nigeria and Angola struggle to maintain momentum.



This divergence has created two distinct economic trajectories within the region, shaping the lives of over one billion people. The numbers tell a compelling story.



Non-resource intensive economies show strong projected growth ahead, while their resource-rich counterparts lag significantly behind.



This gap has widened considerably since the commodity price crash of 2014, exposing deep structural weaknesses in resource-dependent nations. Resource-rich countries face particular challenges.



Their governments often spend lavishly during commodity booms but slash essential investments when prices fall. Fuel exporters typically drain their oil revenues within the same year, leaving little for future development.







This short-term thinking has severe consequences - a child born in a resource-intensive country today can expect to live several years less than their peers in other parts of the region.

Bridging the Economic Divide

The human cost of this divergence is substantial. Progress in tackling poverty has stalled in resource-rich nations since the price crash.



These countries, representing the majority of Sub-Saharan Africa 's GDP and population, now risk falling further behind their neighbors.



Education emerges as a critical factor in this divide. The region faces an enormous challenge in absorbing young learners into its education systems, requiring millions of new classrooms and teachers.



Most children lack access to pre-primary education, severely limiting their future prospects. The path forward requires fundamental changes.



Resource-rich nations must strengthen governance, improve business environments, and invest in human capital. The global shift toward green energy adds urgency to this need for diversification, particularly for fuel exporters.



Some countries demonstrate that change is possible. Senegal expects exceptional growth next year, driven by careful management of new natural gas resources and strategic infrastructure investment.



This shows how resource wealth, when properly managed, can fuel broader economic development. The challenge now lies in bridging this economic divide.



Success requires moving beyond short-term resource management to build diverse, resilient economies that can sustain growth regardless of commodity prices. The future of over a billion Africans depends on meeting this challenge.

MENAFN15112024007421016031ID1108891544