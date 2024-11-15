Brazil’S Property Market Defies Expectations: 10% Growth Amidst Economic Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sector is proving its mettle, with new property sales surging 10% in the third quarter of 2024. This growth comes despite economic headwinds, signaling a robust that's adapting to change.



The average price for new properties hit R$ 7,152 ($1,254) per square meter, striking a balance between affordability and value appreciation.



This figure matters because it indicates a healthy market without signs of a bubble. Interestingly, purchase cancellations also rose by 14.3%.



This trend suggests that while many are eager to buy, some are exercising caution. It's a reminder that the market, while strong, isn't without its challenges.



The government's "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" program continues to play a crucial role. Low-end property sales held steady, with values increasing by 5.3%. This stability in affordable housing is vital for addressing Brazil's housing deficit.







Mid-range properties saw a 4.9% sales increase, while high-end properties boomed with an 18.4% jump. This split performance across segments reveals a market catering to diverse needs and income levels.

São Paulo's Property Market

São Paulo, the country's economic powerhouse, saw new property prices average R$ 11,377 ($1,996) per square meter. This premium reflects the city's status and the ongoing demand for quality housing in urban centers.



The QuintoAndar report offers a broader view, including used properties. It found a 5% gap between listing and sale prices, hinting at negotiation opportunities for savvy buyers.



Annual price growth of 4.76% outpaced inflation, resulting in real gains for property owners. However, with interest rates rising, experts predict a stabilization in prices.



This forecast is crucial for potential buyers and investors planning their next moves. In São Paulo, Vila Mariana emerged as the most sought-after neighborhood, while Pinheiros topped the price charts at R$ 13,846 ($2,429) per square meter.



These trends highlight the evolving preferences of urban dwellers and investors. This resilience in Brazi 's property market, despite economic uncertainties, matters.



It suggests confidence in the sector's long-term prospects. For investors, homeowners, and policymakers, these trends offer valuable insights into the country's economic health and urban development patterns.

MENAFN15112024007421016031ID1108891543