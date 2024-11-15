(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations BBS Services, LLC (“BBS”). BBS learned of suspicious activity on its computer on or about January 29, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About BBS Financial Services, LLC

BBS Financial Services, LLC, based in Methuen, Massachusetts, offers comprehensive services in tax, accounting, business consulting, and medical billing.

What happened?

On January 29, 2024, BBS discovered a data breach in which a cybercriminal accessed and removed sensitive information from its network and demanded ransom for the stolen data. BBS engaged cybersecurity experts and law enforcement, who confirmed the threat's credibility. After negotiating and paying the ransom, BBS received confirmation that the data had been destroyed. BBS then conducted a review to assess the breach, which involved medical billing information such as personal contact details, appointment dates, billing codes, health insurance information, and other related records. More than 70,000 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the BBS data breach.

