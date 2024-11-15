(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global

regenerative market size is estimated to grow by USD 70.11 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

23.31% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing number of clinical trials,

uncertain regulatory approval for regenerative medicine products poses a challenge market players include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cook Group Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., MiMedx Group Inc., Novartis AG, Nuvasive Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vericel Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Oncology, Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, and Immunology and inflammation and others), Technology (Cell, tissue-based, and Gene therapy), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cook Group Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., MiMedx Group Inc., Novartis AG, Nuvasive Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vericel Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Regenerative Medicine market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on treating complex conditions such as blood cancers and rare diseases. Personalized medicine, gene therapy, and CRISPR technology are key trends driving this growth. Companies like Metcela Inc and Integra LifeSciences are leading the way with innovative pipeline candidates in cellular therapies, including CAR-T treatment. Regenerative therapies are also making strides in orthopedics, wound care, and oncology, with tissue engineering, platelet rich plasma, and nanotechnology playing crucial roles. Government organizations and research grants are providing funding for R&D capabilities in areas like gene function and cell biology. Notable developments include the EMA's RMAT designation for T-ChargeTM and CAR-T platform, as well as orphan drug designations for various conditions. Major therapeutic categories include biological therapies, molecular medicines, and gene-based therapy. Prevalent conditions like cancer, diabetes type 1 & 2, neurodegenerative diseases, and age-related disorders are being targeted. Regenerative therapies offer alternatives to conventional treatment approaches, addressing challenges in orthopedics and offering regenerative knee treatments, stem cell regeneration, and cell regeneration therapy. Companies like BlueRock Therapeutics are conducting Phase I-III trials for cell-based therapies in areas like vision, spinal cord injuries, and choriocapillaris. The market is segmented into product and therapeutic categories, with the oncology segment holding a significant share due to the high prevalence of cancer and cancer-related deaths. The cardiovascular segment also presents opportunities for growth in cell-based therapies.



The regenerative medicine industry is experiencing a notable growth with an increasing number of clinical trials. This trend is driven by the growing initiatives and support from international and national organizations. As of July 2022, over 1,400 companies are actively working on regenerative medicine projects worldwide. These companies are expanding their reach by pursuing geographical and indication extensions for their approved products, leading in clinical trials. Regenerative medicine products are progressing through various stages of development, from discovery and preclinical phases to mid-stage and late-stage trials.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Regenerative Medicine market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of blood cancers and rare diseases. Personalized medicine, gene therapy, and

CRISPR technology are key areas of focus for companies like Metcela Inc and Integra LifeSciences. Challenges in treating chronic genetic disorders, such as TRIM72 protein-related diseases, require innovative solutions in vasculature and skeletal muscle regeneration. Healthcare expenditure and government organizations are investing in research grants and strategic acquisitions to expand R&D capabilities. Regenerative therapies, including cellular therapies, tissue engineering, platelet rich plasma, and orthopedics, are transforming healthcare. CAR-T treatment and innovative pipeline candidates are revolutionizing oncology, while dermatology and musculoskeletal treatments are addressing unmet needs. Nanotechnology and regenerative knee treatments are also gaining traction. Regulatory bodies like the EMA and FDA are adopting adaptive regulatory approaches, granting RMAT designations and orphan drug designations to accelerate product development. Age-related disorders, diabetes, and cancer are major therapeutic categories, with Phase I-III trials underway for stem cell and tissue-based regenerative therapies. The market is segmented into therapeutics and product segments, with oncology and cardiovascular segments leading the way. The geriatric population and vision-related disorders are also significant opportunities. In conclusion, the Regenerative Medicine market is poised for growth due to the unmet needs in various therapeutic categories, including oncology, dermatology, and musculoskeletal treatments. Companies are investing in research and development, regulatory approvals, and strategic partnerships to bring innovative solutions to patients. The future of medical science lies in regenerative therapies, and the potential for transformative treatments is immense. Regenerative medicine, including gene therapy, cell therapy, and tissue engineering, has seen significant progress in recent years, despite decades of development. While some products have received regulatory approvals, the clinical impact is not always immediate for all diseases. Strict regulations pose a challenge for vendors, requiring rigorous testing and approval processes before commercialization. Understanding the long-term clinical benefits of these innovative treatments takes time and resources. Regenerative medicine's potential is vast, offering solutions for various health conditions, but navigating the complex regulatory landscape remains a significant hurdle.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This regenerative medicine market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Oncology

1.2 Musculoskeletal

1.3 Dermatology 1.4 Immunology and inflammation and others



2.1 Cell

2.2 tissue-based 2.3 Gene therapy



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Oncology-

The global regenerative medicines market is experiencing substantial growth, particularly in the oncology application segment. Factors contributing to this trend include the rising incidence of cancer, advancements in cellular therapy, enhanced regulatory assistance, research and investment, and growing awareness. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the number of cancer cases is increasing, with India projected to have 14.61 million cases in 2022, including 7.49 million female cases and 7.12 million male cases. Regenerative medicine offers innovative treatments such as CAR-T cell therapy and stem cell-based therapeutics, which have the potential to treat various malignancies, including leukemia and lymphoma. Regulatory bodies like the EMA are facilitating the development of these advanced treatments through rules on advanced treatment medical products (ATMPs). Additionally, governments in countries like South Korea and Japan are investing in regenerative medicine initiatives, and there is growing acceptance of these treatments among patients and medical professionals. As a result, the oncology subsegment of the global regenerative medicines market is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, providing groundbreaking cancer treatments.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

The Regenerative Medicine Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of blood cancers and rare diseases, driving the demand for personalized medicine and advanced therapies. Gene therapy and CRISPR technology are revolutionizing the treatment landscape for chronic genetic disorders. Healthcare expenditure on research and development (R&D) in this field is surging, with key areas of focus including the TRIM72 protein, vasculature, skeletal muscles, and innovative pipeline candidates. Companies are investing heavily in cellular therapies, such as platelet rich plasma, tissue engineering, and orthopedics, as well as cell therapy platforms like CAR-T treatment. Integra LifeSciences and CellPoint are among the notable players in this market, driving advancements in wound care, oncology, and R&D capabilities.

Market Research Overview

Regenerative medicine is a rapidly advancing field that holds great promise for the treatment of various diseases and disorders, including blood cancers, rare diseases, and chronic genetic disorders. This innovative approach utilizes molecular medicines, gene therapy, CRISPR technology, and cell therapy to restore or establish normal function in diseased or injured tissues. Regenerative medicine has gained significant attention due to its potential to address the challenges of orthopedics, wound care, oncology, dermatology, and other medical conditions. The market for regenerative medicine is driven by healthcare expenditure, research grants, strategic acquisitions, and government organizations' funding initiatives. Innovative pipeline candidates include cell therapy, tissue engineering, platelet rich plasma, and nanotechnology-based approaches. Regenerative therapies are being developed for a wide range of conditions, such as cancer, diabetes type 1 & 2, neurodegenerative diseases, and spinal cord injuries. Regenerative medicine is transforming conventional treatment approaches in various therapeutic categories, including orthopedics, oncology, and dermatology. Companies like Metcela Inc and Integra LifeSciences are leading the way in cellular therapies, such as CAR-T treatment and T-ChargeTM CAR-T platform. Other notable developments include gene-based therapies, molecular medicines, and DNA-based approaches. Regulatory bodies, such as the EMA and FDA, are adopting adaptive regulatory approaches and granting RMAT designations and orphan drug designations to support the development of regenerative medicines. Clinical trials for Phase I-III are underway for various product segments, including therapeutics and tissue-based regenerative therapies. The aging population and the prevalence of age-related disorders, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, are further fueling the growth of the regenerative medicine market. Regenerative therapies offer the potential to restore damaged tissues and organs, including vasculature, skeletal muscles, and cartilage, providing hope for millions of patients worldwide.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Oncology



Musculoskeletal



Dermatology

Immunology And Inflammation And Others

Technology



Cell



Tissue-based

Gene Therapy

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED