عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

LAKESIDE HOLDING PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS


11/15/2024 4:16:01 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH ), a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market operating under the brand American Bear Logistics ("ABL"), today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended September 30, 2024.

Q1 2025 Financial Results:

  • Total revenues decreased by $66,922, or 1.6%, from $4,148,476 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $4,081,554 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in revenues from our cross-border airfreight solutions, partially offset by an increase in revenues from our cross-border ocean freight solutions.
    • Revenue from our cross-border airfreight solutions segment decreased by $0.2 million or 8.2%, from $2.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $2.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the volume of cross-border air freight processed, from approximately 7,816 tons for the three months ended September 30, 2023, to approximately 7,273 tons for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
    • Revenue from our cross-border ocean freight solutions segment increased by $0.1 million, or 7.8%, from $1.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $1.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. This growth was primarily due to an increase in the volume of cross-border ocean freights processed and forwarded, rising from 1,290 TEU in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to 1,430 TEU in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Revenues by Customer Geographic

For the three months ended September 30,











2024



2023









Revenues


Amount



% of
total
Revenues



Amount



% of
total
Revenues



Amount
Increase
(Decrease)



Percentage
Increase
(Decrease)


Asia-based
customers

$

2,809,636


68.8

%

$

1,694,223


40.8

%

$

1,115,413


65.8

%

U.S.-
based customers

1,271,918


31.2

%

2,454,253


59.2

%

(1,182,335)


(48.2)

%

Total revenues


$

4,081,554


100.0

%

$

4,148,476


100.0

%

$

(66,922)


(1.6)

%
    • Revenues from Asia-based customers increased by $1.1 million, or 65.8%, from $1.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $2.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in revenues from Asia-based customers was driven by a surge in volume from these customers, particularly those serving large e-commerce platforms. This growth reflects the rising demand for our services, a direct result of the overall expansion of the U.S. e-commerce market.
    • Revenues from U.S.-based customers decreased by $1.2 million, or 48.2%, from $2.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $1.3 million in the same period in 2024.
  • Cost of revenues increased by $0.1 million, or 1.7%, from $3.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $3.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Gross profit decreased by $0.1 million, or 19.3%, from $0.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $0.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Our gross margin was 12.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 15.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decline in gross margin was primarily attributable to reduced revenue from the airfreight solutions segment and 2) an increase in our cost of revenue in warehouse services, customs declaration, and terminal charges.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by $1.0 million, or 114.7%, from $0.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $1.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. These expenses represented 45.0% and 20.6% of our total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase was primarily attributed to higher salary and employee benefit expenses, professional fees, office and travel expenses, insurance, and entertainment expenses. The increase was primarily attributed to the following:
    • Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased by $0.3 million, or 116.9%, from $0.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $0.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Our salaries and employee benefits expenses represented 50.3% and 66.8% of our total general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The increase was mainly due to recruiting additional sales, customer services, and back-office support personnel to support our business growth.
    • Professional fees increased by $0.3 million, or 1,839.6%, from $17,535 in the three months ended September 30, 2023, to $340,114 in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Our professional fee represented 18.5% and 2.0% of our total general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase was primarily due to audit fees, legal fees, consulting expenses, investor-related expenses, and financial reporting service fees for the three months ended September 30, 2024. In the three months ended September 30, 2023, most expenses directly related to the offering were not included in professional fees, as they were accounted for as deferred initial public offering assets.
  • Net loss was $1.3 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Management Commentary

Henry Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeside, commented, "Our first quarter results for fiscal year 2025 reflect both ongoing growth opportunities and some temporary challenges in our cross-border airfreight segment. Although total revenue declined slightly by 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year, we achieved solid gains in cross-border ocean freight, with segment revenues increasing by 7.8% due to stronger demand from Asia-based customers. This demand surge, particularly among large e-commerce clients, affirms our strategy to focus on expanding high-growth markets and highlights the success of our operational partnerships in the region."

"As we look ahead, we anticipate a rebound in revenue for the next quarter, driven by increased air freight demand for the upcoming holiday season as online purchases ramp up. We have expanded our production capacity to accommodate higher volumes and are prepared to meet rising customer demand efficiently. Additionally, the continued decrease in ocean freight charges is fueling import and export activities, while the broader shift toward e-commerce underscores the need for timely and competitively priced deliveries. We are confident in our ability to deliver on these needs, backed by our investments in advanced logistics technology and strategic facility expansions, including our new Dallas-Fort Worth site. We believe these efforts position us well for the quarters ahead as we strive to enhance value for our shareholders and customers, " said Mr. Liu.

Q1 2025 Operational Highlights

  • In July, we closed our upsized initial public offering of 1,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.50 per share to the public for a total of $6,750,000 of gross proceeds to the Company before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.
  • In July, we entered into a one-year renewable agreement with a leading Asia-based e-commerce platform to provide logistics services, including freight, customs, and parcel handling. The partnership uses advanced API integration to offer real-time supply chain visibility for sellers, enhancing the customer experience.
  • In August, we announced a partnership to provide customs brokerage services for a major social media and e-commerce platform, offering real-time logistics data through API integration. This deal streamlines customs clearance and enhances inventory and delivery visibility for platform sellers.
  • In September, we announced the launch of a Pick & Pack Fulfillment service for a major Chinese logistics company, offering inventory management and order processing across U.S. hubs. The service improves lead times and optimizes fulfillment efficiency.
  • In September, we announced the expansion of our Dallas-Fort Worth operations, more than doubling its space to 46,657 sq. ft. and increasing staff to meet growing demand. The new facility is equipped with advanced technology to improve logistics efficiency and support business growth.

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited, based in
Itasca, IL, is a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market, including
China
and
South Korea. Operating under the brand American Bear Logistics, we primarily provide customized cross-border ocean freight solutions and airfreight solutions in the U.S. that specifically cater to our customers' requirements and needs in transporting goods into the U.S. We are an Asian American-owned business rooted in the U.S. with in-depth understanding of both the U.S. and Asian international trading and logistics service markets. Our customers are typically
Asia- and U.S.-based logistics service companies serving large e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods made in
Asia
into the U.S. For more information, please visit
.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those listed under "Risk Factors," may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: [email protected]

*** tables follow ***

LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(UNAUDITED)












As of


As of




September
30,


June
30,




2024


2024




( unaudited)


(audited)


ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalent

$

2,739,275

$

123,550


Accounts receivable – third parties, net

1,786,451

2,082,152


Accounts receivable – related party, net

505,361

763,285


Prepayment and other receivable

113,198

-


Contract assets

41,301

129,506


Due from related parties

645,318

441,279

Total current assets

5,830,904

3,539,772








NON-CURRENT ASSETS







Investment in other entity

15,741

15,741


Property and equipment at cost, net of accumulated depreciation

314,496

344,883


Right of use operating lease assets

4,320,579

3,471,172


Right of use financing lease assets

29,881

37,476


Deferred tax asset

-

89,581


Deferred offering costs

-

1,492,798


Deposit and repayment

298,217

202,336

Total non-current assets

4,978,914

5,653,987

TOTAL ASSETS

$

10,809,818

$

9,193,759








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payables – third parties

$

758,963

$

1,161,858


Accounts payables – related parties

70,872

227,722


Accrued liabilities and other payables

869,109

1,335,804


Current portion of obligations under operating leases

1,891,877

1,186,809


Current portion of obligations under financing leases

34,214

37,619


Loans payable, current

484,725

746,962


Dividend payable

98,850

98,850


Tax payable

79,825

79,825


Due to shareholders

138,107

1,018,281

Total current liabilities

4,426,542

5,893,730








NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES







Loans payable, non-current

105,166

136,375


Obligations under operating leases, non-current

2,646,597

2,506,402


Obligations under financing leases, non-current

13,233

17,460

Total non-current liabilities

2,764,996

2,660,237

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

7,191,538

$

8,553,967

Commitments and Contingencies














EQUITY






Common stocks, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,
7,500,000 and 6,000,000 issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively*

750

600

Subscription receivable

-

(600)

Additional paid-in capital

4,942,791

642,639

Accumulated other comprehensive income

15,965

2,972

Deficits

(1,341,226)

(5,819)

Total equity

3,618,280

639,792








TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

10,809,818

$

9,193,759

LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)


(UNAUDITED)






For the
Three Months Ended
September
30,




2024



2023


Revenue from third party

$

3,599,787

$

4,054,287

Revenue from related parties

481,767


94,189

Total revenue



4,081,554


4,148,476









Cost of revenue from third party

2,994,285


2,905,597

Cost of revenue from related parties

564,730


595,336

Total cost of revenue



3,559,015


3,500,933

Gross profit



522,539


647,543









Operating expenses:









General and administrative expenses

1,837,206


855,778

Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary

-


73,151

Provision of allowance for expected credit loss

12,837


52,122

Total operating expenses



1,850,043


981,051









Loss from operations



(1,327,504)


(333,508)









Other income (expense):









Other income, net

109,788


46,949

Interest expense

(28,110)


(22,785)

Total other income, net



81,678


24,164









Loss before income taxes



(1,245,826)


(309,344)









Income taxes expense (recovery)



89,581


(2,059)









Net loss and comprehensive loss



(1,335,407)


(307,285)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

-


(3,025)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders



(1,335,407)


(304,260)









Other comprehensive loss









Foreign currency translation gain

12,993


3,122

Comprehensive loss



(1,322,414)


(304,163)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

-


(3,119)

Comprehensive loss attributable to the common shareholders


$

(1,322,414)

$

(301,044)









Loss per share

basic and diluted


$

(0.18)

$

(0.05)

Weighted average shares outstanding

basic and diluted*



7,500,000


6,000,000


LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED


CONDENSSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(UNAUDITED)













For the
Three Months Ended




September
30,




2024



2023


Cash flows from operating activities:










Net loss

$

(1,335,407)

$

(307,285)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:








Depreciation – G&A

17,995


17,995


Depreciation – cost of revenue

18,164


18,165


Amortization of operating lease assets

466,723


219,571


Depreciation of right-of-use finance assets

7,595


7,332


Provision of allowance for expected credit loss

12,837


52,122


Deferred tax expense (benefit)

89,581


(2,059)


Loss from derecognition of shares in subsidiary

-


73,151

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable – third parties

282,864


(138,491)


Accounts receivable – related parties

257,924


(65,995)


Contract assets

88,205


26,213


Due from related parties

(77,812)


49,182


Prepayment, other deposit

(176,572)


2,623


Accounts payables – third parties

(402,895)


133,904


Accounts payables – related parties

(156,850)


141,213


Accrued expense and other payables

(24,876)


37,739


Operating lease liabilities

(470,260)


(225,023)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(1,402,784)


40,357









Cash flows from investing activities:










Payment made for investment in other entity

-


(29,906)


Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary (Appendix A)

-


(48,893)


Prepayment for system installation

(32,507)


-


Acquisition of property and equipment

(5,772)


-

Net cash used in investing activities



(38,279)


(78,799)









Cash flows from financing activities:










Proceeds from loans

-


225,000


Repayment of loans

(265,456)


(122,137)


Repayment of equipment and vehicle loans

(27,990)


(29,678)


Principal payment of finance lease liabilities

(7,632)


(6,425)


Proceeds from initial public offering, net of share issuance costs

5,351,281


-


Advanced to related parties

(126,227)


-


Repayment to shareholders

(879,574)


-

Net cash provided by financing activities



4,044,402


66,760









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

12,386


3,216

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent

2,615,725


31,534

Cash and cash equivalent, beginning of the period

123,550


174,018

Cash and cash equivalent, end of the period

$

2,739,275

$

205,552









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW
INFORMATION:










Cash paid for income tax

$

-

$

-


Cash paid for interest

$

6,274

$

6,462









SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH IN FINANCING
ACTIVITIES










Deferred offering costs within due to shareholders

$

-

$

230,000









NON-CASH ACTIVITIES









Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease
obligations

$

1,244,140

$

-

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease obligation

$

-

$

-









APPENDIX A – Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a
subsidiary










Working capital, net




$

29,812


Investment in other entity recognized





(15,741)


Elimination of NCl at deconsolidation of a subsidiary





10,187


Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary





(73,151)


Cash




$

(48,893)

SOURCE Lakeside Holding Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15112024003732001241ID1108891419


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search