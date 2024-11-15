Fullnet Communications Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FullNet Communications' Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend Under Its Quarterly Cash Dividend Program.

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FullNet Communications, Inc. (“FullNet” or the“Company”) (FULO – OTC Pink Current) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock.The cash dividend of $0.0037 per share is payable December 15, 2024, to of record at the close of business on November 30, 2024.“We continue to believe that quarterly cash dividends are the best way to use some of our current excess cash flow. This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to maximize both shareholder value and return for our shareholders,” stated Jason Ayers, President of FullNet.About FullNet Communications, Inc.FullNet is an integrated communications company headquartered in Oklahoma City, that has been providing advanced voice and data solutions since 1995. It provides a wide range of mission critical services to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. Its customers range in size from individuals and small neighborhood businesses to international Fortune 500 companies. Its primary services are mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls, equipment colocation and related services, and customized live help desk outsourcing service. For more information, visit the Company's web site at .Certain statements in this release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“may,”“will,” or“should” or other variations thereon, or by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties. The actual results of the Company or industry results may be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

