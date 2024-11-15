Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THOMASVILLE, Ga., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomasville Bancshares, (OTCPK:THVB), the holding company of Thomasville National and TNB Services, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $1.25 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 13, 2024, to of record as of December 3, 2024. The total dividend paid for the year of $2.30 represents a 15% increase over the 2023 dividend paid of $2.00.

In announcing the dividend, the Company's Chairman and CEO Stephen H. Cheney stated that“We are pleased that our Bank's strong financial performance allows us to continue our tradition of paying a dividend in December to our shareholders.”

Cheney also stated“Over the last 29 years we recognize the support of this community, our shareholders and customers have made our Bank extremely successful. We are very pleased to share the earnings of the Company with the people that made it a reality. One of the most important benefits of a locally owned bank is that the earnings remain in the community.” Over the past twenty-five years, TNB has returned over $108 million in dividends to local shareholders.

About Thomasville Bancshares, Inc., and Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1995 as the holding company for Thomasville National Bank. Today the Bank has total assets of over $1.9 billion. TNB was the #1 ranked bank in Georgia in overall performance (2023 GBA Bank Performance Report) and was recently recognized by American Banker magazine as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country, ranked 9th in the nation based upon three years average return on shareholders' equity. The Bank's trust and investment division, TNB Financial Services, has client assets over $4.6 billion under advisement and provides financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. TNBFS has offices located in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Illinois, and Ohio. The Company is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia and has over 800 local shareholders. Thomasville National Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: For more information, call 229-226-3300.