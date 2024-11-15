عربي


Richmond American Announces New Community In Spring Hill


11/15/2024 3:31:02 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

August Park will showcase seven impressive floor plans

SPRING HILL, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce a brand-new community coming soon to Spring Hill. August Park (RichmondAmerican/AugustPark ) will offer an array of spacious floor plans with the in-demand features and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

More about August Park:

Richmond American Announces New Community In Spring Hill Image
The Harmon is one of seven inspired Richmond American floor plans available at August Park in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

  • New two-story homes from the mid $900s
  • 4 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,800 to 4,400 sq. ft.
  • Designer-curated fixtures & finishes
  • Onsite community pool
  • Easy access to Franklin via I-65
  • Close proximity to shopping & dining at The Crossings of Spring Hill
  • Within the notable Williamson County School District

August Park
is located at Friendship Drive and Hunt Valley Drive in Spring Hill. For more information, call 629.366.0400 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

