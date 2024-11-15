Ari Financial Founder Eric Bouskila Recognized In Prestigious 'Miami Book Of Leaders'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Eric Bouskila, President Ari Financial Group

Arik "Eric" Bouskila, founder of Ari Financial Group, will be honored in the Miami Book of Leaders, a prestigious project by Miami Women Who Rock (MWWR), as part of their 15th-anniversary celebrations. The Book of Leaders will be officially released in March 2025. Individuals featured in the book were nominated to highlight South Florida leaders who have made significant contributions across various industries.

Bouskila will be recognized alongside industry leaders such as world-renowned oncologist Dr. Stephen Nimer; Ralph Navarro, CEO of FYI Yachts; Dr. Julio Hernandez; and Luis Samoano, owner of Doral Automotive Group, among others.

Eric Bouskila has built an illustrious career as a top financial advisor, consistently ranked among the nation's leaders in life insurance production. Under his leadership, Ari Financial Group has gained recognition for its multicultural team, combining global reach with a local approach. The firm is distinguished by it's financial expertise and dedication to helping high-net-worth clients protect and grow their legacies.

Bouskila's accolades include numerous industry awards, such as Forbes' Top 100 Financial Security Professionals

and the National Life Premium Sales Leadership Award. His focus on excellence, and his commitment to integrity and client satisfaction, exemplifies the high standards celebrated by the Miami Book of Leaders.

Beyond his professional achievements, Bouskila is passionate about philanthropy, having founded the ARI Foundation to support local and international communities. Since the inception, Bouskila and his team have dedicated significant time and resources to various philanthropic activities and charities. One notable project sponsored by ARI featured photographs taken by female refugees, with proceeds helping them develop professional skills, gain representation, and reclaim their identities.

MWWR

(Miami Women Who Rock) is dedicated to empowering and supporting women through health-driven initiatives and fundraising. With this book, MWWR is spotlighting both men and women who excel in their fields and positively impact their communities.

Bouskila expressed his gratitude, stating, "Our mission at Ari Financial is to protect our clients' legacies for generations, and I'm proud of the work we continue to do in both the financial sector and in supporting our community."

This recognition underscores Bouskila's influence and commitment to serving with integrity, excellence, and kindness.

