Oneshare Health Employees Contribute To Feeding People And Fighting Hunger During Month Of Giving

OneShare Team Serves During Month of Thanksgiving

Initiative to Help Neighbors in Need Strengthens Mission in Motion

- Jen SlutzkerIRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Throughout the month of November, employees at OneShare Health are continually seeking additional ways to serve others throughout their communities. One such example is joining together from across two different states to highlight the company's“Mission in Motion” initiative. Team members from the Ohio office location showed up to support the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank, alongside Texas office workers who served at the Cindy Ramsey Center in Fort Worth, Texas.These days of service not only showcase the heart of OneShare Health, but also cultivate a spirit of gratitude and thanksgiving among employees and staff.“We take pride in living out our Ministry initiatives and being true to who we are as a company.” said Jen Slutzker, CEO of OneShare Health.“It's a great reminder during the holiday season just how blessed we are, and it's a true honor to support those in need. It really solidifies who we are, and I appreciate that about every single one of our team members. I am proud of each of them for stepping up and showing out for our neighbors in need.”Team members who volunteered helped provide more than 5,452 meals for neighbors in need just at the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank alone, and volunteers at Texas' Cindy Ramsey Center packaged additional thousands of hearty meals and snacks for those facing hunger this holiday season.OneShare Health's Mission in Motion initiative aims to put the organization's mission into action by partnering with non-profits that share similar values. This initiative highlights the company's dedication to fostering a sense of togetherness and support among its employees and local communities.

