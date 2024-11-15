عربي


Inventhelp Inventor Develops Technological Means To Access Historical & Memorial Information (PTA-222)


11/15/2024 2:46:11 PM

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to use current technology to honor our nation's veterans who sacrificed their lives," said an inventor, from
Molalla, Ore., "so I invented the HISTORY BACA LLC. My design would provide timely and convenient information about veterans, national heritage sites and other civic landmarks."

The invention provides an improved way to access historical and memorial information at civic parks, historical sites, and veteran's memorial sites. In doing so, it could increase accuracy and convenience. It also saves time and effort. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for various memorial, heritage and park locations, cemeteries and graveyards, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PTA-222, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

PR Newswire

