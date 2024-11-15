Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Wearable Technology/Coat (PDK-403)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun, fashionable and functional piece of outerwear that enables you to listen to music/podcasts or talk on the phone in a hands-free manner," said an inventor, from Minneapolis, Minn., "so I invented the FAITH WEAR COAT. My coat design would keep you warm while also offering convenient access to entertainment."

The invention provides a new article of wearable technology. In doing so, it allows the user to easily listen to or make phone calls. It also increases entertainment, comfort and convenience, and it would not require a charger. The invention features a hands-free design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PDK-403, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED