Pro News Video: Dollar Surges, GBP & EUR Under Pressure, Crypto Hits New Heights
Date
11/15/2024 2:12:07 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
This week, we're tracking the US Dollar's powerful climb following Trump's victory, hitting a crucial resistance level. Meanwhile, the British Pound and Euro face fresh challenges amid economic shifts. On the crypto scene, bitcoin and altcoins are pushing the market to unprecedented highs, with a total market cap reaching $3 trillion! Plus, catch up on the latest insights on inflation updates from the UK, Canada, and Japan and what they mean for global markets. Don't miss out-like, share, and subscribe for your weekly financial update!
MENAFN15112024000156011031ID1108891036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.