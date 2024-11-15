عربي


Pro News Video: Dollar Surges, GBP & EUR Under Pressure, Crypto Hits New Heights


11/15/2024 2:12:07 PM

This week, we're tracking the US Dollar's powerful climb following Trump's victory, hitting a crucial resistance level. Meanwhile, the British Pound and Euro face fresh challenges amid economic shifts. On the crypto scene, bitcoin and altcoins are pushing the market to unprecedented highs, with a total market cap reaching $3 trillion! Plus, catch up on the latest insights on inflation updates from the UK, Canada, and Japan and what they mean for global markets. Don't miss out-like, share, and subscribe for your weekly financial update!

