Pro News Video: Dollar Surges, GBP & EUR Under Pressure, Crypto Hits New Heights

(MENAFN- FxPro) This week, we're tracking the US Dollar's powerful climb following Trump's victory, hitting a crucial resistance level. Meanwhile, the British Pound and Euro face fresh challenges amid economic shifts. On the scene, and altcoins are pushing the to unprecedented highs, with a total market cap reaching $3 trillion! Plus, catch up on the latest insights on inflation updates from the UK, Canada, and Japan and what they mean for global markets. Don't miss out-like, share, and subscribe for your weekly financial update!

00:10 The Dollar

1:56 Currencies

3:48 Indices

4:40 Gold

5:16 Crypto 6:26 What's Ahead

