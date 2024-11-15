Pro News Video: Dollar Surges, GBP & EUR Under Pressure, Crypto Hits New Heights

(MENAFN- FxPro) This week, we're tracking the US Dollar's powerful climb following Trump's victory, hitting a crucial resistance level. Meanwhile, the British Pound and Euro face fresh challenges amid economic shifts. On the scene, and altcoins are pushing the to unprecedented highs, with a total market cap reaching $3 trillion! Plus, catch up on the latest insights on inflation updates from the UK, Canada, and Japan and what they mean for global markets. Don't miss out-like, share, and subscribe for your weekly financial update! <ul> <li /> 00:10 The Dollar <li /> 1:56 Currencies <li /> 3:48 Indices <li /> 4:40 Gold <li /> 5:16 Crypto <li /> 6:26 What's Ahead </ul> <p>-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2019/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png></p><div id="fxpro_news_after_single_post_content_widget-2" class="widget-odd widget-last widget-first widget-1 after-single-post-content-widget widget widget_fxpro_news_after_single_post_content_widget"><div class="raiting-share-block"><div class="raiting"> </div></div></div>

