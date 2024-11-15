EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Minister of Economic Affairs Mansoori and Lord Mayor Benz visit Biotest's plasma center in Darmstadt and call for plasma donations

15.11.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Minister of Economic Affairs Mansoori and Lord Mayor Benz visit Biotest's plasma center in Darmstadt and call for plasma donations

Plasma donation centers in Europe to secure the long-term supply of plasma

Dreieich,

Germany,

November

15,

2024. Darmstadt's most modern blood plasma donation center in the TOWN

HOUSE in the former Roemer department store at the White Tower (Weisser

Turm) had prominent visitors. On November

14, numerous guests from politics and business took the opportunity to visit the state-of-the-art plasma donation center at Ernst-Ludwig-Strasse

12. Among the guests were Kaweh

Mansoori, Hessian Minister of Economics and Deputy Prime Minister, Hanno

Benz, Lord Mayor of Darmstadt, and Peter

Franz and Bijan

Kaffenberger, Members of the State Parliament. The center is operated by Plasma

Service Europe GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biotest

AG, which was founded more than 20

years ago to strengthen plasma donation in Germany. Hesse's

Minister

of

Economics,

Kaweh

Mansoori, emphasizes: "The Darmstadt Plasma Center opposite the White Tower, is not only an important step in providing patients with life-saving medications. It also creates qualified jobs and revitalizes the city

center in a prominent location. Both the people from the region who respond to the call to donate plasma and the employees make an important contribution to the care of seriously ill patients". Lord

Mayor

Hanno

Benz sees the new plasma center as an opportunity to raise public awareness of blood plasma donation. "Blood donation is well known, plasma donation less so. However, plasma is also a vital component of medical treatment, especially in the care of people with serious illnesses. It is important to emphasize the importance of plasma donation in our society and to encourage more people to donate regularly. Every donation can save a life, and together we can significantly improve patient care". In addition to Peter

Janssen, CEO

of

Biotest

AG, and the management of Plasma

Service

Europe

GmbH, a number of interesting guests were also present. Among them was Dr

Gerd

Klock, patient representative of dsai

e.V., a patient organization for congenital immunodeficiencies. He shared his moving life story and spoke to the interested guests about the vital importance of plasma donation for him. Plasma

Service

Europe

GmbH has an important supply mission: plasma serves as the basis for various, often vital medications. Many rare diseases are treated with medicines made from blood plasma. Since blood plasma cannot be produced artificially, plasma donations are vital for many people. Peter

Janssen,

CEO

of

Biotest

AG, welcomed the attendees and highlighted the advantages of the centrally located site: "The state-of-the-art equipment of the Plasma Service center ensures a pleasant atmosphere in which donors feel comfortable. The motivated and highly qualified team enables convenient and smooth donations under professional medical supervision, five days a week, from Monday to Friday. We also hope to welcome many employees of Biotest

AG here in Darmstadt." The collected plasma is processed exclusively in Germany at Biotest

AG in Dreieich. Regular audits in Germany ensure that the high legal and internal quality and safety requirements are met.

About human blood plasma Human blood plasma is the source material for the production of plasma protein preparations used in the treatment of various diseases of the immune system and the blood system as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest is one of the six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products in the world.

About Plasma Service Europe Plasma Service Europe GmbH is a wholly owned-subsidiary of Biotest

AG, which was founded in 2001 and today operates 14 of the most modern plasmapheresis centers in Germany. Its core competence lies in the collection of blood plasma. To date, more than 170,000 donors have been welcomed. The goal for the future is to be able to supply even more patients with vital medicines.

About Biotest Biotest () is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value-added chain that extends from preclinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialized primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, hematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and hematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400

employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest

AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German Stock Exchange. Since May

2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols

Group, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain ( ).

IR contact Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ...

PR contact Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: ... Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany,

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.



15.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Biotest AG Landsteinerstraße 5 63303 Dreieich Germany Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0 Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-767 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201 WKN: 522723, 522720 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2030621



End of News EQS News Service