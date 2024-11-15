Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

15.11.2024 / 11:56 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute advice or an invitation to conclude certain transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties SA Company Name: Grand City Properties SA ISIN: LU0775917882

Reason for the research: Neunmonatsbericht Recommendation: Kaufen from: 15.11.2024 Target price: €15,40 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 15,10 auf EUR 15,40.



Zusammenfassung:

Der Neunmonatsbericht zeigte erneut eine gute operative Performance. Der Tenor des Managements hat sich seit JE23 deutlich aufgehellt. In den Gesprächen mit Analysten geht es nun eher darum, wie operatives Wachstum aufgrund der positiven Marktdynamik erzielt werden kann, als um frühere Themen wie Fremdkapitalabbau und Bilanz. Das Ergebnis des September-Quartals wurde durch ein LFL-Mietwachstum von 3,5% und positive operative Leistungen angeführt. Diese Kombination trug dazu bei, den Anstieg der Kosten für die Perpetual Notes auszugleichen, so dass der FFO 1 das Vorjahresergebnis (€141 Mio.) erreichte. Das Management bestätigte die Prognose, erwartet aber nun einen FFO 1 am oberen Ende der Spanne (€180 Mio. bis €190 Mio.). Wir haben unsere Schätzungen in Richtung des oberen Endes der Guidance angehoben und bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von €15,40 (zuvor: €15,10).



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 15.10 to EUR 15.40.



Abstract:

Q3 reporting again featured a good operating performance. Management's tenor has brightened significantly since YE23. Analyst calls are now more focused on how to capture operating upside fuelled by supportive market dynamics rather than prior deleveraging and balance sheet topics. The September quarter performance was led by 3.5% LFL rental growth and operational positives. The combo helped offset the rise in perpetual note costs allowing FFO 1 to match the prior year result (€141m). Management confirmed guidance but now expect FFO 1 towards the upper end of the range (€180m to €190m). We have nudged our estimates towards the top end of the guide and maintain our Buy rating with a €15.4 TP (old: €15.1).



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web:

E-Mail: ...

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

