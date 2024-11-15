Repurchase Of Convertible Bonds
15 November 2024
Jet2 plc
(the "Company")
Repurchase of Convertible Bonds
Jet2 plc,
the Leisure travel group,
announces that it has repurchased £50.0m in aggregate principal amount of the Company's
£387.4 million
1.625% guaranteed convertible bonds due 2026 (ISIN: XS2351465179) (the "Convertible Bonds") at a weighted average price of 103.78%, representing a total consideration of £51.9m.
Following this purchase, £337.4m in aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Bonds remains outstanding.
The Convertible Bonds which have been repurchased will be surrendered by the Company for cancellation.
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds which are available on the Company's website at
.
For further information please contact:
| Jet2 plc
Steve Heapy, Chief Executive Officer
Gary Brown, Group Chief Financial Officer
Ian Day, Group Company Secretary
| 0113 239 7692
| Cavendish Capital Markets Limited
Nominated Adviser
Katy Birkin / Camilla Hume/George Lawson
| 020 7220 0500
| Burson Buchanan
Financial PR
Richard Oldworth/Toto Berger
| 020 7466 5000
