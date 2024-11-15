TX Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Invitation: Investors' Call to Present TX Ventures Fintech Fund

15.11.2024 / 15:08 CET/CEST

Zurich, 15 November 2024 TX Ventures, the venture capital arm of TX Group, is dedicated to supporting fintech innovators in the building of a better generation of finance. Its mission is to invest in startups democratizing access to products, empowering people to gain financial security and enhancing efficiency and sustainability. TX Venture manages a CHF 100m fund backed by the TX Group. We cordially invite investors, financial analysts, and media professionals to join us for a call, during which we will present a comprehensive update on our Fintech Fund's strategy, achievements, and future direction. Fintech Fund (English, virtual) Date Friday, 29 November 2024 Time 14:00 – 15:00 CET Livestream Google Meet Participants

TX Group Daniel Mönch, Chief Portfolio Officer, TX Group Jens Schleuniger, Managing Partner, TX Ventures Krzysztof Bialkowski, Managing Partner, TX Ventures Registration Please register until November 25, 2024 via email ...p We are looking forward to welcoming you at our investors' call. Contact

Ursula Nötzli, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer

...p About TX Group

The TX Group forms a network of platforms and participations that offers users information, orientation, entertainment and assistance for everyday life on a daily basis. Its roots lie in journalism with the diverse newspapers of Tamedia and the free media of 20 Minuten. The portfolio is complemented by the advertising marketer Goldbach. The TX Group is an anchor shareholder of the SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and JobCloud, holds majority stakes in Doodle and Zattoo and is an investor in the fintech sector through TX Ventures. Founded in 1893, TX Group has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 2000.



