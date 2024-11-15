Bripublish Announces The 2024 Edition Of The National Book Writing Fest (NBWF) For University Students: Free Participation For All

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India BriPublish , a leading brand under the BriBooks Group, has launched the 2024 edition of the National Writing Fest (NBWF), a groundbreaking event designed to empower university students across India to write, publish, and share their stories. This year's Fest will be free of charge, ensuring accessibility for all students nationwide, with participation from top public and private universities. Open to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, NBWF offers an extraordinary opportunity to become a published author, adding a significant accomplishment to participants' professional CVs.



Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders Through Writing

The NBWF initiative aims to provide students with career-enhancing benefits, media exposure, and a chance to secure prestigious awards, including a cash prize of up to Rs. 1,00,000 for outstanding authors. Additionally, participants will gain national and global media visibility, broadening their audience and impact as emerging writers.





Ami Dror, Founder & President of BriBooks Group , expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“The National Book Writing Fest is a transformative initiative designed to unleash the potential of our youth by giving them a powerful voice. Through BriPublish, we are not only helping students become authors but also empowering them to shape narratives that inspire others. NBWF embodies our mission to make writing and publishing accessible, meaningful, and impactful for everyone.”





Highlights of NBWF 2024



Open to All University Students: NBWF 2024 is available to all undergraduate and postgraduate students across India, ensuring equal access and opportunities for participation.

Professional Edge: Publishing a book through NBWF is a distinctive achievement for students' CVs, underscoring creativity, commitment, and resilience. This experience allows participants to stand out in their academic and professional journeys. Awards and Global Media Coverage: Alongside national recognition, top authors can earn a cash prize of up to Rs. 1,00,000, with winners showcased in leading media outlets, increasing visibility and impact on a global scale.





Join the 2024 National Book Writing Fest

NBWF 2024 is more than just a Fest-it's a journey of creativity, mentorship, and exploration. For additional information, please visit





About BriPublish and BriBooks Group

BriPublish, a proud brand of BriBooks Group, is at the forefront of promoting youth literacy and storytelling. BriBooks Group, the world's largest book writing and publishing platform, has helped over 600,000 students across 26+ countries become published authors. Through the National Book Writing Fest and other initiatives, BriPublish and BriBooks continue to create meaningful platforms that celebrate young voices and their potential to inspire change.