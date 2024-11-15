(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Console Connect Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Innovation Leadership Award for Its Outstanding and Blockchain Solutions

San Antonio, TX - July 4, 2024 - Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the NaaS industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Console Connect with the Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Console Connect is a pioneering provider of NaaS solutions, offering advanced automation and intelligent use of blockchain technology that significantly enhances the platform.

Console Connect provides a comprehensive and efficient platform that meets the ever-evolving needs of enterprises and cloud providers. The company's sophisticated platform enables seamless integration with major cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, and IBM Cloud.

Additionally, the platform provides network services and innovative solutions, such as the Edge SIM service, which provides secure and reliable transport for Internet of Things (IoT) applications without using the public internet. This forward-thinking approach has allowed Console Connect to expand its service offerings and maintain its solid leadership position in the industry.

“Console Connect's innovative platform delivers unparalleled automation, security, and efficiency in the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) industry, setting a new standard with its cutting-edge use of blockchain technology and seamless multi-cloud integration,” said Stephen Thomas, Senior Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Console Connect leverages a top-tier IP network to enhance its already powerful NaaS platform. This strategic fusion has enabled Console Connect to rapidly advance its network automation capabilities, delivering enhanced service efficiency and operational excellence.

Furthermore, Console Connect's technological innovation extends beyond network automation to include blockchain technology for inventory and invoicing. The platform's integration of blockchain establishes a standardized service inventory verified by a distributed ledger, ensuring accurate and undisputed invoicing through smart contracts. This innovative approach significantly reduces disputes and enhances operational efficiency, providing a robust and reliable solution for network management.

As a result, Console Connect is driving technological advancement worldwide with its futuristic network automation, the clever use of blockchain enabled contracts and is rapidly positioning itself as a leader in the NaaS industry.

“We are delighted to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan that identifies Console Connect as a technology leader in Network-as-a-Service. As an early adopter of network automation, Console Connect is proud to be recognised as an innovator in this field, and we continue to embrace technology to reimagine how businesses provision, manage and experience connectivity,” said Neil Templeton, SVP, Marketing, Console Connect.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Console Connect

Console Connect is a platform for Software Defined Interconnection® of applications and infrastructures. It allows users to self-provision private, high-performance connections among a global ecosystem of enterprises, networks, clouds, SaaS providers, IoT providers and applications providers.

Console Connect is the only digital platform that is underpinned by one of the world's largest private networks and a Tier 1 global IP network that is ranked in the top 10 for IPv4 and IPv6 peering, delivering higher levels of network performance, speed, and security to meet the digital needs of today's interconnected users and communities.

Accessible from 1000+ data centres in 50+ countries worldwide, the platform is integrated with all major hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud and more. Through the Console Connect portal or via its API, users can access a broad range of native and third-party solutions.

