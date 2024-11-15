Biomednewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. Restructures For Growth, Reports Declines In Revenue And Increased Losses In Q3 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK)

has announced its Q3 2024 results, reflecting a strategic shift toward software solutions and a leaner operational model. Revenue dropped 56% year-over-year to $0.59 million, attributed to disruptions from clinical restructuring efforts, while operating expenses fell 10% in Q3 and 19% year-to-date due to efficiency initiatives. However, the company reported a $1.97 million net loss for the quarter, primarily due to the absence of a one-time $1.08 million gain recorded in 2023. HealthLynked is pivoting away from traditional clinical operations, focusing on app-based services to expand its user base and enhance operational scalability.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. is committed to improving global healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. The company's network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare through a centralized and secure platform. For more information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit

