(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Lucid produced 2,110 and delivered 2,394 vehicles during this period, for which it will soon release its net income and cash flow results along with the rest of its performance. Lucid vehicle production and delivery numbers represent only one measure of the company's operating performance and should not be relied on as sole indicators of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors. The company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Prior to the conference call, the company will issue an earnings press release with a link to the live webcast on its

investor relations

website. As detailed in the announcement, Lucid is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by Lucid management during the earnings call.

To view the full interview, visit



About Lucid Group

Lucid is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at $69,900*. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy.

*Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination, and documentation fees. For U.S. market only.

