Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Signs New Orders For Hemisphere ASR Deployment, K1 Blue Light Emergency Phone

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope Closes Three New Contracts for Emergency Communications

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety,

Knightscope, Inc.

[Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the“Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces three new contracts for its K1 Emergency Communication Devices (“ECDs”). The new sales will support public safety programs for facilities in South Boston, Virginia; Farmington, Pennsylvania; and Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

South Boston, VA

A global technology company that provides sustainable energy solutions to buildings, utilities, industries and infrastructure sectors purchased their first solar

K1 Blue Light Tower

for improved safety in an employee parking lot. To expedite the initial sale, Knightscope approved MSC Direct (“MSC”) – an industrial equipment distributor (S&P 400 company) – as its newest authorized partner and MSC added Knightscope as a vendor of emergency phones to their substantial list of suppliers. The success of the initial installation will open many new opportunities for ECDs to be installed at facilities across the United States.

Farmington, PA

A crafts school nestled within the woodlands 60 miles south of Pittsburgh with onsite studios and on-campus lodging will be installing the

K1 Call Box

to supplement communications due to the lack of public cellular service in the area. The school was able to secure a grant through the state of Pennsylvania to help pay for the optional satellite-based communication device to ensure a reliable method of summoning assistance it times of need.

Buffalo Grove, IL

A family owned and operated electrical construction contractor in the Midwest purchased a K1 Blue Light Tower for a parking area in Buffalo Grove. To enable real-time monitoring of the health and status of deployed emergency communication devices, the client also subscribed to the Knightscope Emergency Management System service (“KEMS”). KEMS sends out immediate text/email notifications whenever a help button is pressed. The cloud-based application also provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products. Alerts concerning issues, real-time error detection/diagnostics, and system performance statistics are delivered to the client to maximize system operation and usability.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

