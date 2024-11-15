Items From The Estate Of The Late Basketball Superstar George Mcginnis Will Be Sold November 30Th By Ripley Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dan RipleyINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Items from the estate of George McGinnis (1950-2023) – an ABA and NBA Hall of Fame basketball player and one of Indiana's most celebrated athletes – will come up for bid in an auction slated for Saturday, November 30th, starting at 3pm Eastern time, by Ripley Auctions, based in Indianapolis.The auction is live online, but the Ripley Auctions gallery will be open to in-person bidding. The gallery is located at 5451 North Rural Street in Indianapolis. Here is a direct link to the auction catalog with all 133 lots:"George McGinnis was not just a basketball player; he was a legend who embodied the spirit of Indiana basketball," said Dan Ripley, CEO of Ripley Auctions. "We are honored to present this collection that spans his remarkable career and life."The auction will offer basketball enthusiasts and collectors a rare opportunity to own pieces of basketball history from one of basketball's brightest stars. Featured will be an impressive array of McGinnis's personal effects and career memorabilia, to include the following:Two ABA championship rings; a Hall of Fame ring; a 1975 ABA MVP trophy; a 1969 State Championship ring; a personalized Rolex watch; a 1975 Game Presentation basketball; a 1971 Indiana University letter jacket; a Hall of Fame induction jacket; signed basketballs and photographs; and personal awards and trophies. In all, 133 lots will come up for bid.The ABA championship rings are expected to be of particular interest to collectors and fans.George McGinnis passed away in December of last year at age 73. He left an indelible mark on the sport of basketball. His illustrious career included two ABA championships with the Indiana Pacers and All-Star selections in both the ABA and NBA.McGinnis was a true Indiana basketball icon, from his days as Indiana Mr. Basketball to his stellar career with the Indiana Pacers. His contributions to the sport were recognized with his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.George McGinnis was born in Alabama but he grew up in Indianapolis, where he attended Washington High School. His team went undefeated (31-0) in 1968-1969 and won the state championship. McGinnis set an Indiana state tournament scoring record with 148 points in his final four games and he was named Mr. Basketball for the state of Indiana that year.At Indiana University in Bloomington, McGinnis became the first sophomore to lead the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding, and averaged 29.9 points per game. It was good enough a season to launch his basketball career, as he joined the Indiana Pacers in 1971 and became one of the marquee players of the ABA.McGinnis made his NBA debut in 1976 with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played alongside Julius Erving and Caldwell Jones and was selected to two All-Star games in his three seasons with the team. He went on to play with the Denver Nuggets (1979-1980) and then again with the Indiana Pacers (1980-1982), where he finished out his outstanding, 11-season career.As chronicled in the feature-length documentary film The Waiting Game, the American Basketball Association (ABA), which was formed in 1967 and quickly became known for its trademark red, white and blue basketballs and flashy half-time entertainment, merged with the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1976.Four teams were swallowed up in the NBA expansion: the Indiana Pacers, the Denver Nuggets, the San Antonio Spurs and the New Jersey Nets. George McGinnis was one of the star players on the Pacers who transitioned beautifully to the NBA and went on to enjoy a brilliant career.Sadly, The Waiting Game told the story of many of the forgotten pioneering players of the ABA who got frozen out following the ABA-NBA merger. These men suffered tremendous medical and financial hardship, and their plight would later be addressed by the small Indianapolis-based non-profit group the Dropping Dimes Foundation, which sought to assist them.Dropping Dimes was formed in 2014 by three men: John Abrams, Scott Tarter and Ted Green. Along with former Pacers star Mel Daniels, the men made it their mission to help the players and families of the defunct ABA. Their efforts bore fruit when, in July 2022, the NBA board of governors agreed to pay $24.5 million to former ABA players, many of whom were struggling to pay rent, medical bills and buy the basic necessities to live.The world premiere of The Waiting Game was held October 18th in The Toby Theater at Newfields in Indianapolis, as part of the Heartland International Film Festival. Former ABA players and sports legends were in attendance. The film was described as“a human dignity and social justice story wrapped in sports clothing.”An auction preview will be held on auction day, November 30th, in the Ripley Auctions gallery located at 5451 North Rural Street in Indianapolis, with doors opening at 2pm Eastern time, or by appointment. Dropping Dimes will be hosting a meet-and-greet at 2pm.In addition to the Ripley Auctions website, online bidding will also be available at LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and Auctionzip. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken.Ripley Auctions is a premier auction house specializing in fine art, antiques, jewelry and memorabilia. With over 30 years of experience, Ripley Auctions has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, known for its expertise and commitment to excellence.Ripley Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or collection, call (317) 251-5635; or, you can e-mail them at ....For more information about the November 30th auction of items from the estate of George McGinnis, catalog requests, or to schedule a preview appointment, please contact Ripley Auctions at (317) 251-5635 or visit# # # #

