Amir Holds Phone Call With President Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held today a telephone conversation with H E Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, ways to enhance and develop them, and the most prominent regional and international developments.

They also reviewed Qatar's participation in the of Parties on Climate Change (COP29) being held in Baku.