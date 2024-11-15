(MENAFN- NewsVoir) HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced it has acquired IXLA, an Italian of advanced laser and color personalization systems for cards and passports. The addition of IXLA expands HID's card and passport personalization portfolio, particularly in European markets and emerging economies.

HID Acquires IXLA to Enhance Card and Passport Personalization Portfolio, Expand International Presence in Secure Credential Issuance

"Welcoming IXLA into the HID family demonstrates our commitment to providing convenient and efficient document personalization solutions across a variety of industries," said Bjorn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID. "With IXLA's technology and expertise, we are better positioned for geographic expansion, particularly in the government and financial institution space."

IXLA specializes in the design, development, and implementation of advanced laser and color personalization systems in three core categories:



Card printers: Laser desktop and mid-range solutions for the secure personalization of security documents such as identification cards, driver's licenses, health cards, and other government-issued credentials

Passport printers: Low-Mid-volume printers with laser and inkjet-based color personalization that offer precise printing solutions for personalizing passports

Application software: Machine management software that ensures all personalization processes meet stringent security requirements to safeguard sensitive data The IXLA portfolio offers laser and inkjet personalization systems for government and payments. The offering specializes in card printing and flexible issuance for driver's licenses, ID cards, police and military IDs, high security government cards and passports, and more.



Craig Sandness, SVP and Head of Secure Issuance, HID, said, "We look forward to incorporating IXLA into our growing printer and credential personalization offering. This addition helps increase our relevance in both the government and finance space, as well as better serve users in emerging markets across the globe."

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Romano Canavese, Italy, IXLA is now part of HID's Secure Issuance Business Area. Together with 2015 acquisition, IAI Industrial Systems B.V., IXLA will benefit from HID's sales and other global functions to support its offering.

"At IXLA, we are proud of our achievements spanning 20+ years of designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling advanced personalization systems," said Ettore Ghirlanda, CEO, IXLA. "Now, we are thrilled at the opportunity to combine forces with HID to expand our reach and further meet growing customer needs."

