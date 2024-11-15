Axis Communications Introduces ACS Edge And Cloud Storage For AXIS Camera Station

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Axis Communications, the global leader in security and surveillance technologies, has launched two brand-new solutions within the AXIS Camera Station ecosystem. AXIS Camera Station Edge (ACS Edge) and AXIS Camera Station Cloud Storage (ACS Cloud Storage) transform network management through edge cloud capabilities and enhance companies' physical security and surveillance systems. The two solutions are now available as part of the AXIS Camera Station product suite.

David Needham, EMEA Business Development Program Manager at Axis Communications

As cloud adoption becomes essential for businesses in the Middle East to navigate the global digital economy, the cloud also emerges as an essential component of modernising businesses' physical security and surveillance capabilities, combined with its potential for enhanced data analysis and cybersecurity.

A seamless camera-to-cloud experience

Providing a cloud-to-camera experience that's easy to set up and use, ACS Edge introduces a method of managing video data by processing images directly on the camera. This eliminates the need for external servers or cloud-based processing, resulting in reduced infrastructure needs, total cost of ownership (TCO), and operational costs.

"With ACS Edge, we are offering a true cam-to-cloud solution, while the rest of our new ACS offering extends our customers the opportunity of on-premise, cloud, and hybrid solutions," said David Needham, EMEA Business Development Program Manager at Axis Communications.

A major advantage of Axis is faster video access, as processing occurs on the device itself and not on an external server, thus reducing system complexity. ACS Edge easily integrates with Axis Edge devices with cloud services, enabling users to manage large data volumes efficiently, and is easily deployable, requiring only an Axis camera with an SD card or AXIS S30 Recorder Series, minimising setup time and ongoing maintenance.

Secure, off-site storage

Axis has also introduced ACS Cloud Storage, a fully managed, secure cloud service available via a subscription licence. ACS Cloud Storage offers long-term video storage, ensuring that footage is accessible regardless of the physical location of the hardware, providing businesses peace of mind. The cloud-based nature of the solution also helps to safeguard critical video data as companies can still access it in the event of hardware failure or physical damage.

Users can automatically transfer processed footage from cameras to the cloud, eliminating the need for costly, on-site storage while retaining flexible access. ACS Cloud Storage offers a 30-day retention period for 720p video, making it ideal for businesses across the Middle East with multi-region support.

"With the introduction of ACS Edge and Cloud Storage, we provide a comprehensive range of options for businesses - whether they require cloud, on-premise, or hybrid surveillance systems. AXIS Camera Station is a well-established flagship solution that has proven its reliability across industries, and this new generation will continue to empower customers with total control over their video surveillance systems," Needham concluded.

