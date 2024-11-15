Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Wearable Blanket (OSW-105)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fashionable coat or wrap that could be transformed into a functional blanket or throw," said an inventor, from

Antioch, Calif., "so I invented the DUAL THROW. My design would keep the wearer warm and cozy."

The invention provides a wearable design for a blanket. In doing so, it increases warmth and comfort. It also allows the user to engage in various activities, and it could enhance style. The invention features a versatile and attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, particularly those in cold weather areas, the elderly, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSW-105, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

