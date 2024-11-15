(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global digital signature market

size is estimated to grow by USD 45.78 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

54.31%

during the forecast period. Technological advances in digital signatures and authentication methods

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing number of apps for digital signatures.

However,

variation in digital signature rules and regulations across regions

poses a challenge market players include Adobe Inc., Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Corp., GMO Internet Group Inc, OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., PandaDoc Inc., Revvsales Inc., RPost UK Limited, Salesforce Inc., Secured Signing Ltd., SIBS Multicert, Signflow, SIGNiX Inc., Symtrax, Thales Group, Thoma Bravo LP, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global digital signature market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Digital Signature Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 54.31% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 45783.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 39.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Corp., GMO Internet Group Inc, OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., PandaDoc Inc., Revvsales Inc., RPost UK Limited, Salesforce Inc., Secured Signing Ltd., SIBS Multicert, Signflow, SIGNiX Inc., Symtrax, Thales Group, Thoma Bravo LP, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The Digital Signature Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing digital fraud and the need for authentication methods. Regulatory standards and data privacy laws are driving the adoption of digital signatures in eCommerce, remote work, and business processes. AI and blockchain are key technologies enhancing digital signature solutions, offering improved security, operational efficiency, and seamless workflows. India's market regulator is promoting electronic signature certifications for stock exchanges, moving away from paper-based transactions. The pandemic has accelerated the trend towards dematerialization and paperless systems. Digital authorization, Distributed Ledger Technology, and Smart Contracts are gaining popularity in banking & insurance, retail, real estate, and government sectors. Cybersecurity concerns, insider threats, and financial strain are fueling the demand for digital signatures. Cloud-based solutions, IT budgets, and multi-level security are essential considerations. Legal frameworks, document integrity, and transparency are crucial factors in the market segmentation. E-signatures offer protection against fraud, cost savings, and legal validity. However, the lack of awareness and legality concerns remain challenges. Deployment analysis includes on-premises, cloud, and hardware security modules. Enterprise size analysis focuses on large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The market is witnessing regulatory changes, with a shift towards electronic transactions in online banking, electronic contracts, and online transactions. The future of digital signatures lies in improved security, efficiency, and transparency.

The digital signature market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising usage of digital signature applications. These apps enable users to sign documents digitally, accessible via both mobile devices and desktops. Notable apps in this sector include Eversign, DocuSign, and Adobe Sign. The convenience and mobility offered by these apps are key factors driving their adoption. Additionally, the shift towards cloud-based digital signatures and ETSI TS 119 432 standards will further boost mobile usage. Furthermore, the integration of digital signature apps into enterprise software like ERP and CRM systems is another major growth driver.

Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The digital signature market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing need for secure and authentic electronic transactions in various industries. However, challenges such as digital fraud, authentication methods, regulatory standards, and data privacy laws persist. ECommerce, remote work, and paperless operations have accelerated the demand for digital signatures in business processes. Emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and cloud-based solutions offer improved security and operational efficiency. However, legal frameworks and cybersecurity concerns remain key challenges. India's market regulator has mandated electronic signature certifications for stock exchanges. Paper-based transactions are being replaced with electronic authorization and dematerialization in the face of social distance norms and rising digitization. Large enterprises and small & medium enterprises are adopting digital signatures for improved security and cost savings. The market is segmented by deployment (on-premises, cloud), enterprise size, level of security, and end user. Key players include IT & telecom, government, healthcare & life science, education, and financial institutes. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by regulatory changes and the legal validity of electronic transactions. Digital signature solutions streamline corporate processes, promoting business transformation. They must be user-friendly, offer flexible accessibility, and ensure top-level security and regulatory compliance. A vital component of commercial transactions, digital signatures provide security and instill confidence in business processes. Digital signature technology applies to documents containing financial data, designs, goods and services information, military plans, government regulations, and other important documents. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) seek to adopt digital signature technologies to meet local demands. However, different jurisdictions have varying laws, and courts accept digital signatures as witnesses or evidence with varying standards.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This digital signature market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 BFSI

1.2 Government

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Legal 1.5 Others



2.1 Software

2.2 Hardware 2.3 Service



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

BFSI-

Government agencies at the local, state, and federal levels, as well as internationally, generate numerous hard copies of contracts, correspondence, and reports for signing with suppliers and service providers. These documents require the signatures of multiple council personnel and external parties, which are then scanned, emailed, faxed, or mailed back. This process is time-consuming, inefficient, and costly, affecting business operations. To save money and enhance the citizen experience, governments worldwide are investing in technology integration. The digitization of workflows is a priority, and digital signatures are essential for legally binding electronic documents. OneSpan is one of the companies providing digital signature services to government organizations, including the US Census Bureau (USCB), US Small Business Administration (SBA), and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Digital signatures are utilized in various government processes, such as human resources, housing programs, public health, payroll and finance, procurement, permitting, facilities management, engineering document approvals, inter-agency agreements, and more. The adoption of digital signatures in the government sector is driven by regulations like the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), which mandates the use of secure cloud products and services. FedRAMP-authorized products from companies like OneSpan and DocuSign are listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, leading to the increasing use of digital signatures in government workflows and fueling the growth of the global digital signature market.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Digital Signature Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for secure authentication methods in various sectors. With the rise of digital fraud, regulatory standards and data privacy laws have become stricter, making digital signatures an essential component of eCommerce, remote work, and business processes. Digital signatures provide origin, identity, status, and informed consent for electronic documents, transactions, and digital messages. They utilize cryptography and are integrated with AI, blockchain, and E-signatures for enhanced security. Key industries such as Healthcare, Defense, Information Technology, and Finance are adopting digital signature solutions for paperless processes and workflow automation tools. Electronic signature platforms and contract management software are becoming indispensable tools for businesses seeking to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Digital Signature Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing need for authentication methods in various sectors amidst digital fraud concerns. Regulatory standards and data privacy laws are driving the adoption of digital signatures in eCommerce, remote work, and business processes. Digital signatures provide origin, identity, status, and integrity to electronic documents and transactions, ensuring non-tampering of data and improved security. Digital signature technology is being integrated with AI, blockchain, and cloud-based solutions to enhance operational efficiency and transparency. Legal frameworks and electronic signature certifications are essential for the market's growth, with key applications in stock exchanges, banking & insurance, retail, real estate, and government sectors. The market is segmented based on deployment analysis, enterprise size, level, end user, and territory. On-premises and cloud-based solutions are gaining popularity, with large enterprises and small & medium enterprises adopting digital signatures for improved security and cost savings. Cybersecurity, insider threats, financial strain, and regulatory changes are some challenges faced by the market. The use of cryptography, multi-level security, and identity-based digital signatures ensures protection against fraud and data security concerns. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the rising digitization of processes and the increasing adoption of paperless operations. Blockchain technology, dematerialization, and paperless systems are transforming industries such as healthcare, defense, information technology, and education. The use of smart contracts, distributed ledger technology, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum is revolutionizing various sectors, with politics and data analytics sectors also adopting digital signatures for transparency and efficiency. In conclusion, the Digital Signature Market is a critical component of the digital economy, providing authentication, non-repudiation, and transaction integrity to various industries and sectors. With the increasing focus on data security, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency, the market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



BFSI



Government



Healthcare



Legal

Others

Component



Software



Hardware

Service

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED