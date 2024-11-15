Stories Of Hope Shine Bright: Royal Neighbors Of America® Awards $100,000 In Grants To Empower 11 Inspiring Women Leaders Across The Nation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Neighbors of America, a nonprofit life insurance organization, has announced the recipients of its 2024 Nation of NeighborsSM empowerment awards, honoring outstanding women leaders who are making a difference in their communities. Each honoree has been awarded a grant to further their mission, totaling $100,000 in funding that will expand community impact across the United States.

Continue Reading

Royal Neighbors of America honors nonprofit women leaders with grants - expanding community impact across the U.S.

Nation of Neighbors recipient Melissa Dohme Hill receiving her award and grant with Royal Neighbors CEO Zarifa Reynolds and staff.

Melissa McLean Farrior, Teens2Queens, along with a group of teen girls receive their Nation of Neighbors grant check from Royal Neighbors of America.

Post thi





The Nation of Neighbors award and grant underscores Royal Neighbors' commitment to "Insurance with a DifferenceSM," going beyond financial products to support women and serve communities. This national award recognizes and supports women who work to empower women and girls through a nonprofit, business, or program. Nation of Neighbors recipients are influential leaders who exemplify the Royal Neighbors "neighbor-helping-neighbor" mission of community service.

Meet the 2024 Nation of NeighborsSM Award Recipients:

Colleen Anderson, CEO of Mercy House International

– Albany, Ore.

Mercy House International assists women and their children escaping domestic abuse through supportive services and resale shops that fund their mission. The grant will support the organization as they use technology and social media to enhance operations and expand outreach.

Jaime Atwood, Co-Founder of Foster's Voice – Quad Cities, Iowa/Ill.

Jaime and her husband founded Foster's Voice to end the stigma around mental health and support those affected by suicide. With the Nation of Neighbors grant, Jaime will create mental health activity books for school clubs, expanding Foster's Voice's impact and resources for young people.

Kathy Barker, Founder of Barker Farm Outreach – Princeton, Ill.

Kathy started Barker Farm Outreach after experiencing her own struggles with food insecurity. Today, the farm produces fresh, nutritious food for those in need. The grant will support the development of a mobile market, ensuring access to fresh produce for underserved communities.

Chris Ciasto, Board Member at

Quad Cities Women's Outdoor Club (QCWOC) , Quad Cities, Iowa/Ill.

Chris joined QCWOC 17 years ago and has served on the board for 13 of those years. QCWOC offers year-round events designed to encourage women of all ages and fitness levels to lead active, healthy lifestyles. QCWOC plans to use the funding to expand its programming and increase membership.

Dr. Annette Clevenger, Founder of Narratives QC

– Quad Cities, Iowa/Ill.

Narratives QC offers young adults essential coaching, mental health support, and life skills education to help them navigate life's challenges. The grant will aid program expansion to serve more young adults as they work toward independence and resilience.

Melissa Dohme Hill, Executive Director of Hands Across the Bay – Tampa Bay, Fla.

A survivor of domestic violence, Melissa has turned her personal experience into a powerful mission to support others in crisis. Hands Across the Bay fills critical gaps by providing resources like food, clothing, and counseling for abuse survivors. Their grant will help Hands Across the Bay serve more families and raise awareness of domestic violence.

Chanel Henderson, Founder of Girl Grind 24/7 – Charlotte, N.C.

Chanel's passion for empowering middle-school girls led her to establish Girl Grind 24/7, an organization built on the pillars of Academic Excellence, Safe Relationships, and Purposeful Service. Currently active in four Charlotte schools, Girl Grind 24/7 has formed impactful partnerships to help girls build self-esteem. With her grant, Chanel plans to expand Girl Grind 24/7 to additional schools.

Monica Kelsey, Founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes

– Woodburn, Ind.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes provides a secure way for parents to anonymously and safely surrender infants, preventing unsafe abandonment. The grant will support the organization's efforts to raise awareness and expand safe surrender locations.

Twala Lockett-Jones, Founder of Girls Build Kalamazoo

– Kalamazoo, Mich.

Through hands-on workshops, Girls Build Kalamazoo empowers young girls with skills in construction, STEM fields, real estate, and entrepreneurship. The grant will expand opportunities for girls to explore trade skills, building their confidence and paving the way for future careers.

Kristin Lowrey, Founder of Access Period – Omaha, Neb.

Inspired by the legacy of strong women in her family, Kristin Lowry founded Access Period to provide free period products across Nebraska. With the grant, Kristin plans to expand product access, empowering women to experience their periods with dignity and confidence.

Melissa McLean Farrior, Founder of Teens 2 Queens – Lumberton, N.C.

Melissa founded Teens 2 Queens after noticing the need for supportive spaces for young girls in her community. Teens 2 Queens helps girls aged 11–17 build confidence and realize their potential. Melissa plans to expand the program, enabling college visits for older girls and providing essentials for those in need.

Supporting Women, Serving Communities

"These award recipients are catalysts for positive impact," said Royal Neighbors Senior Director of Social Impact Amy Jones. "Our Nation of Neighbors program exists to uplift women who are who are passionate about building stronger, more resilient communities."

"Each grant awarded as part of the Nation of NeighborsSM program helps empower women leaders and support organizations that create lasting impact on women and girls in their communities," said Royal Neighbors CEO and President Zarifa Reynolds. "Nation of Neighbors is how we show our commitment to 'Insurance with a Difference' by supporting women and serving communities through financial protection and philanthropic support."

About Royal Neighbors of America

In 1895, nine founding women created a membership community. They were one of the first to make life insurance accessible to women. Nearly 130 years later, Royal Neighbors remains committed to its mission of Insuring Lives, Supporting Women, and Serving CommunitiesSM. The organization's 275,000+ members, chapters, employees, and appointed agents across the country drive the mission through localized volunteerism and Philanthropy Programs making social impact the cornerstone of their work.

Royal Neighbors members experience Insurance with a DifferenceSM through their tailored life insurance and annuity products, opportunities to make an impact in their communities, and access to a variety of Member Programs including savings on prescriptions, health screenings, grief support, and more.

Since 2020, Royal Neighbors has maintained an "A Excellent" rating by the AM Best Company. In 2023, Royal Neighbors delivered $31.2 million in Social Good impact and record revenue. Royal Neighbors recently received its eighth Great Place to Work® certification and was recognized on Forbes' America's Best Insurance Companies 2025 list. For more information about Royal Neighbors of America, go to royalneighbors .

SOURCE Royal Neighbors of America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED