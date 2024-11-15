Tickets On Sale Now For 13Th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards In Franklin, TN On April 8, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fan ceremony to celebrate the nominees and winners during an unforgettable night of performances and surprise guests. Public begins Monday, December 2.

- Kevin McNeeseNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 13th annual We Love Christian Awards is set to be bigger than ever, and for the first time, fans will have the chance to attend the ceremony live in the Christian music capital. Hosted at the iconic Factory at Franklin in Franklin, TN, on Tuesday, April 8, 2024, this year's event invites the public to join an unforgettable evening celebrating the best in Christian music, with unique performances and surprise guests on stage.Tickets are on sale now at .Fans worldwide can also make their voices heard by voting in 22 categories, beginning December 2, 2024. The winners, chosen entirely by the fans, will be revealed during the live ceremony.Kevin McNeese, founder of the We Love Awards and President of NewReleaseToday, expressed excitement about opening the event to the public:“This year, we're giving fans an opportunity to celebrate Christian music together in a live setting, sharing the experience with a passionate community that has been part of this journey since 2011. We are committed to creating a night fans will cherish in one of the nation's most exciting destination cities.”Located just 20 minutes outside Nashville, the Factory at Franklin offers a historic and intimate setting for a night filled with celebration, music, and community.Ticket Information:* General Admission: Available at early bird pricing through December 31, 2024.* VIP Packages: A limited number of VIP tickets are also available, including reserved seating in the Artist/VIP section, early admission for an exclusive pre-show Q&A with select artists, a commemorative event poster, an exclusive swag bag, and other VIP perks.The We Love Christian Music Awards isn't just an awards show-it's a movement celebrating faith and music through fan engagement. Be part of this year's celebration by casting your vote, securing your ticket, and marking your calendar for April 8, 2024, as we honor the artists who inspire and uplift.For tickets, voting details, and more information, please visit .The We Love Christian Music Awards is produced by Frankland Events LLC.About NewReleaseToday:NewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews, world premieres, and Christian music news, NRT is the go-to source for what's new in Christian music.About DaySpring:Your Trusted Source for Christian Cards & Gifts A Christian product company that sells cards, books, Bibles, calendars, and more. DaySpring is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards and sells its products in Christian retail stores, mass market retailers, and more. The company was founded in 1971 by two pastors in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.About Upward:Upward is the fastest-growing dating and friendship app for Christians. Introduced in March 2020, Upward (formerly FTH) is an operating business of Match Group (Nasdaq: MTCH). With the mission to help faith-focused users find and connect with other like-minded individuals, Upward is a community for Christian believers looking to find friends and love based on faith at the center.About Advancing Native Missions:ANM is a global missions organization delivering the Gospel to those who still need to hear the Good News of Jesus. We're a little different from the traditional missions organizations you may be familiar with. Instead of sending missionaries to other countries where they have to learn a new language, get used to new ways of living, and make other big adjustments, we support missionaries sharing the Gospel in their own countries. These native missionaries are making a big impact for the kingdom, and you can help.

