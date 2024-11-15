MSP Titans Of The Industry Announces Orbis Solutions, Inc. As A Finalist For 2024 Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Orbis Solutions, Inc. Titan Award

MSP Titan Awards

The amazing team or Orbis Solutions is honored to be a finalist for the Titans of the 2024 award.

- Sean Connery, CSO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orbis Solutions, Inc. is honored to announce that we have been named a finalist in the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Awards for 2024. This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) industry.

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards celebrate the top performers in the MSP sector, recognizing those who have made significant contributions to the field through exceptional service, innovative solutions, and impactful business growth. Being selected as a finalist is a testament to our dedication to delivering outstanding results for our clients and advancing the MSP industry.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a finalist in this year's MSP Titans of the Industry Awards,” said Sean Connery, Chief Security Officer at Orbis Solutions, Inc.“This nomination reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team. We are dedicated to driving innovation and providing the highest level of service to our clients, and it's an honor to be acknowledged among such a distinguished group of industry leaders.”

The finalists were chosen after a thorough evaluation process that assessed various factors, including business growth, customer satisfaction, and industry impact. The winners will be announced at the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards ceremony on December 4, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Orbis Solutions, Inc. is excited to join our fellow finalists at the upcoming event and looks forward to celebrating the achievements of all the nominees. We are grateful for this recognition and remain committed to continuing our work in driving the MSP industry forward.

For more information on Orbis Solutions, Inc. visit OrbisSolutionsInc

About Orbis Solutions, Inc.

Is a Top Managed Security Service Provider for the third consecutive year. Winner of the Nevada Business Award 2023. Nevada Gaming Control Board approved service provider. With their expertise, bring Advanced Cybersecurity Stack, Compliance Coordination, and virtual Chief Security Officer services.

Learn more at: OrbisSolutionsInc

About the Author

Sean Connery is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) the author of two number 1 best-selling books: You are the #1 Target, and Underattack, with a third on the way. Co-Founder of Orbis Solutions, Inc. over 15 years ago specializing in helping gaming, manufacture, financial, and medical sectors with all their Cybersecurity, Compliance, and vCSO needs.

Learn more at CSOsean

Sean Connery

Orbis Solutions, Inc.

+1 702-389-4000

