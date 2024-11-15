United Steelworkers Union And University Of Toronto Launch New Research Chair Honouring Leo Gerard

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) has partnered with the University of Toronto to launch a new USW/Leo Gerard Chair in Collective Bargaining and Worker Representation at the university's Centre for Industrial Relations and Human Resources.

The USW/Leo Gerard Chair will further the University of Toronto's leadership in the study and teaching of labour relations and build greater understanding among policymakers, employers, unions and other stakeholders of work and employment issues in Canada and around the world.

The Chair will carry the name of the United Steelworkers and the union's former International President, Leo W. Gerard, in permanent recognition of their contributions to the representation of worker interests.

The Chair was launched yesterday in a special reception at the University of Toronto's Hart House. Speakers included:



Rafael Gomez, Director, Centre for Industrial Relations and Human Resources, Co-chairperson – fundraising campaign

Roxanne Brown, USW International Vice-President at Large

Michael Psoras, Partner, KPS Capital Partners LP

Alan Kestenbaum, CEO, Bedrock Industries, Co-chairperson – fundraising campaign

Bea Bruske, President, Canadian Labour Congress

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director (Ontario and Atlantic Canada)

Ken Rosenberg, Partner, Paliare Roland Rosenberg Rothstein LLP

Ken Neumann, former USW National Director, Co-chairperson – fundraising campaign Raymond Gerard, on behalf of his brother Leo Gerard



“Honoring Leo Gerard through this Chair in collective bargaining and worker representation is not only a fitting tribute to a great labour leader, but also a testament to the University of Toronto's commitment to the field of labour relations. As Director of the Centre of Industrial Relations and Human Resources, I am honoured that our centre is the home of the Chair and to be working on the future of collective bargaining,” said Rafael Gomez.

“Leo Gerard has been a creative and innovative leader, unlike any other, always finding ways to advance the cause of working people. Whether it be through unusual partnerships, transnational alliances or legislative action, Leo has worked tirelessly over his decades in the labour movement to ensure working people on both sides of the border are safer, have a higher standard of living and a meaningful voice in the workplace,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director (Ontario and Atlantic region).“Over and over again, he has asked all of us to rise to the occasion and our union is better off for his decades of efforts.”



About Leo Gerard:

Leo Gerard is the International President emeritus of the United Steelworkers union, serving in the union's top job from 2001 to 2019. Gerard was the second Canadian to lead the international union, following his mentor Lynn Williams, who served as USW International President from 1983 to 1994.

Gerard was born in Creighton Mine, Ont., a Sudbury-area“company town” established by mining giant Inco Ltd. Following in the footsteps of his father, a union organizer, he went to work for Inco at age 18. He soon got involved in United Steelworkers Local 6500, beginning a meteoric rise up the union's leadership ladder.

After reaching the position of chief steward of his 7,000-member local union, Gerard's leadership abilities prompted the USW to hire him to a staff job in 1977. He went on to become the union's Ontario Director, Canadian National Director and then International Secretary-Treasurer, leading to his installation as International President in 2001.



Leading North America's largest industrial union, with 1.2 million members continent-wide at its height, Gerard had a profound impact on workplace health and safety, gender equality, labour rights, decent pay, pensions, global solidarity, fair trade and social justice.

About the Centre for Industrial Relations and Human Resources at the University of Toronto:

Since 1965, the Centre for Industrial Relations and Human Resources has brought together professors from many different disciplines and departments at the University of Toronto to teach and conduct research on all aspects of the workplace and employment relationships. The CIRHR faculty reflect the depth, breadth, and diversity of our university.

About the United Steelworkers union:

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

