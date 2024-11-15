Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tool For Applying Muriatic Acid To Pool Stains (NPL-515)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way to apply an acid solvent and scrub stains within a swimming pool," said an inventor, from Cape Coral, Fla., "so I invented the STICK- A- STAIN. My design eliminates the inconvenient and inefficient practice of pouring muriatic acid onto a pool stain through a section of PVC pipe."

The patent-pending invention provides quick and easy removal of stains from underwater pool surfaces. In doing so, it allows an individual to dispense muriatic acid directly onto a stain on a pool's surface. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps keep the pool clean, attractive, and aesthetically pleasing. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pool owners and pool repair/service technicians. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NPL-515, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

