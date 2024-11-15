Schoolsfirst Federal Credit Union Announces Application Timeline For Member Education Award Scholarships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst

Credit Union, the largest credit union in California and the largest serving school employees and their families, today announced that applications for its annual Member Education Award

scholarships will be accepted beginning Dec. 1. Applications will close on Jan. 31, 2025, and winners will be announced in the spring.

SchoolsFirst FCU presents scholarships each year to eligible high school graduating seniors, college freshmen and college sophomores, allowing them to purchase books, pay for tuition, or cover other educational expenses. Launched in 2000, the scholarship program was established to improve the lives of SchoolsFirst FCU Members and invest in their long-term success. In 2023, SchoolsFirst FCU awarded more than $199,000 in college scholarships to 245 students.

Scholarships are awarded based on students' grade point average, difficulty of courses completed, letters of recommendation, community involvement, school involvement and leadership positions. Eligible applicants must be a SchoolsFirst FCU Member with their own Member number, have no more than 60 college credits, and must be registered at an accredited college/university for the upcoming fall term. Awardees can reapply each year if they continue to meet the applicant criteria.

"The Member Education Award scholarship program is designed to help students who have demonstrated academic success and actively participate in their communities with costs associated with a higher education," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations for SchoolsFirst FCU.

"We're proud to present these scholarships each year to well-rounded students who are focused on furthering their education."

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union serving school employees, and once again Forbes has named SchoolsFirst FCU the top credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.4 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2024, the Credit Union reported more than $30 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California and fourth largest credit union in the United States. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.



Insured by NCUA.

