Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Dispenser For Disposable Gloves (NPL-461)
Date
11/15/2024 12:16:07 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse, and I thought there could be an easier and more sanitary way to dispense and position disposable gloves while working," said an inventor, from Naples, Fla., "so I invented the SAFETY GLOVES. My design eliminates hassles, and it helps prevent glove contamination."
The invention provides a quick and easy way to position disposable gloves on hands. In doing so, it prevents the user from touching or contaminating the gloves. As a result, it increases sanitation and safety. It also eliminates the stress of manually positioning the gloves. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and other industries that utilize disposable gloves.
The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NPL-461, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15112024003732001241ID1108890761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.