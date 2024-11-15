Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Dispenser For Disposable Gloves (NPL-461)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse, and I thought there could be an easier and more sanitary way to dispense and position disposable gloves while working," said an inventor, from Naples, Fla., "so I invented the SAFETY GLOVES. My design eliminates hassles, and it helps prevent glove contamination."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to position disposable gloves on hands. In doing so, it prevents the user from touching or contaminating the gloves. As a result, it increases sanitation and safety. It also eliminates the stress of manually positioning the gloves. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and other industries that utilize disposable gloves.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NPL-461, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED